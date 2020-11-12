|
November 12, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports
grew by +7.5%
-
- In the first nine months of this year,
15.48 million tonnes (+1.4%)
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, Croatian ports moved
5.54 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +7.5%
compared to the same period last year. In the port of
Rijeka were 825,000 tons of loads (-7.4%)
and in the port of Split 539 thousand tons (+10.4%). Traffic only
containerised containerised eventful overall by Croatian ports is
almost 90,000 teu (+1.6%), of which more than 81,000
the port of Rijeka (+14.2%). In the segment of
passengers traffic was 10.56 million people
(-44.0%), of which 10.56 million passengers (-42.0%) And
3,000 cruise workers (-99.5%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year, total freight traffic
in all ports amounted to 15.48 million tonnes,
with an increase of +1.4% over the corresponding period of 2019, of
including 1.67 million tonnes moveded from the port of Rijeka
(-32,4%) and 977,000 tons from the port of Split (-30.5%). The only
container traffic was 258,000 teu globally
(+3.6%), of which 232,000 were moved from the port of Rijeka (+8.8%). In
passenger segment, the traffic of the line services is
16.11 million people (-46.2%) and that of services
of almost 9,000 people (-99.3%).
