



November 12, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in Croatian ports grew by +7.5%

In the first nine months of this year, 15.48 million tonnes (+1.4%)

In the third quarter of 2020, Croatian ports moved 5.54 million tonnes of goods, an increase of +7.5% compared to the same period last year. In the port of Rijeka were 825,000 tons of loads (-7.4%) and in the port of Split 539 thousand tons (+10.4%). Traffic only containerised containerised eventful overall by Croatian ports is almost 90,000 teu (+1.6%), of which more than 81,000 the port of Rijeka (+14.2%). In the segment of passengers traffic was 10.56 million people (-44.0%), of which 10.56 million passengers (-42.0%) And 3,000 cruise workers (-99.5%).

In the first nine months of this year, total freight traffic in all ports amounted to 15.48 million tonnes, with an increase of +1.4% over the corresponding period of 2019, of including 1.67 million tonnes moveded from the port of Rijeka (-32,4%) and 977,000 tons from the port of Split (-30.5%). The only container traffic was 258,000 teu globally (+3.6%), of which 232,000 were moved from the port of Rijeka (+8.8%). In passenger segment, the traffic of the line services is 16.11 million people (-46.2%) and that of services of almost 9,000 people (-99.3%).









