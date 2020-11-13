|
|
|
|
November 13, 2020
|
|
- In the third quarter, fincantieri group's revenues were
decreased by -17.3%
-
- The value of new orders fell by -28.3%
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
Fincantieri fell by -17.3% to 1.16 billion
compared to 1.41 billion in the corresponding period of 2019.
In the shipbuilding segment alone, revenues amounted to
€1.07 billion (-18.3%), of which €754 million in the
cruise ships (-71.8%) and 311 million in that of ships
(-71.3%). The turnover produced by the segment
offshore and special ships was 43 million
euro (+7.5%) and the one from the systems segment,
components and services of 199 million euros (-5.7%).
-
- Group EBITDA amounted to 81 million euros
(+2.5%), with a contribution of 76 million from the shipbuilding segment
(-13.6%), one million from offshore and ships
compared to a negative sign contribution for -15
million in the third quarter of 2019, and 13 million from the
systems, components and services (-18.8%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, a period that recorded - in
particularly in the first half of the year - the impact of the effects of
covi-19 pandemic, the Italian naval mechanical group has obtained
revenues of €3.53 billion, down -16.2%
january-september last year, of which 3.10
billion from the shipbuilding segment (-17.8%) - including 2.26 billion
cruise ships (-15.7%) and 837 million from military vessels
(-22.7%) - 271 million from the offshore and special ship segment (-1.1%)
and 591 million from systems, components and services (+1.5%).
EBITDA amounted to 200 million euros (-34.6%) with a
contribution of 191 million from shipbuilding (-41.6%), with
no contribution from the offshore segment and special ships compared to
a negative contribution of -48 million in the first nine months
2019 and with a contribution of 37 million from the systems segment,
components and services (-32.7%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the value of new orders
acquired by the group was 132 million euros, down
-28.3% over the same period of 2019, of which 42 million for the
shipbuilding sector (-62.8%), 22 million for offshore and
special ships (-40.5%) and 158 million for the
systems, components and services (+110.7%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, new orders totalled
total of €1.86 billion (-72.8%), of which €1.41 billion
billion for shipbuilding (-78.3%), 186 million for
offshore and special ships (+97.9%) and 480 million for systems,
components and services (+13.2%).
-
- "The results at 30 September - commented
fincantieri's CEO, Giuseppe Bono-
reflect the difficulties of one of the most
for the world economy and that Fincantieri itself has
never faced. The comparison with the same period of the year
last year, net of the evidence of the numbers, is not
significant because 2020 reflects a significant situation
Exceptional. So, beyond the results, I think it's
underline our ability to look to the future and to
ensure that our shareholders and other stakeholders have a
stability and continuity of work for the next
Years. In cruises we are seeing a very gradual recovery,
how understandable it is, and this corroborations our
strategy that allowed us to keep orders that we
will allow us to look at 2027/2028. In the military, in addition to the
recent prestigious order for ships destined for the US Navy,
we are in the process of negotiating concretely with foreign countries to
the export of FREMM frigates. We are also reaching
important results in innovative sectors and with an important
development potential, in particular in infrastructure and
the provision of state-of-the-art products and services.'
-
- "At the same time," added Bono, "we have adopted a
policy to safeguard the health of our workers, true
wealth of the company, with a series of actions that allowed
to limit infections. I must also acknowledge that all staff
you're working enthusiastically to deal with the not easy
situation and to ensure a prosperous future for the company."
-
- Fincantieri has announced that, in response to the emergency
health care, during the first nine months of this year the company
considered it necessary to protect its resources by suspending,
in advance of regulatory measures, all activities
in the Group's Italian plants and gradually resuming them
only as a result of the implementation of high standards of
Security. In addition, the
production programme as a result of the consequent remodulation of the
delivery plans. These dynamics, mainly related to the
shipbuilding sector - explained Fincantieri - have led to
a loss of 3.1 million hours of production compared to those
(-19%), of which 2.7 million relate exclusively to the
first half of the year, and a corresponding failure to make progress
revenues in the period amounted to 945 million euros (790 million euros)
referable to the first half of the year).
|
