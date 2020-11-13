|
November 13, 2020
|
|
- Hapag-Lloyd closes third quarter with growth in
+67.9% of net economic result
-
- Revenues down -7.5%. Transported 2.42 million
container (-3.4%)
-
- Also in the third quarter of this year Hapag-Lloyd replicated
the script repeatedly followed already in the quarterly period
previous one, which is also already influenced by the impact on
economic activities of the Covid-19 pandemic, both from the
same German shipping company that from most of the
other shipping companies operating in the segment of the
maritime transport of containers. A script focused on a decline
revenues, also as a result of the reduction in goods
carried by the fleet, and on a much more accentuated
decrease in operating costs, resulting in a net
improvement in economic performance.
-
- In the period July-September of this year Hapag-Lloyd
totalled revenues of €3.00 billion, with a decrease in
-7.5% on the same quarter of 2019. Operating costs are
down -14.1% to 2.11 billion. EBITDA amounted to
649.0 million euros (+17.1%), EBIT at 347.0 million (+36.9%) And
net profit of 252.5 million euros (+67.9%).
-
- In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's container fleet
german company carried cargo volumes of 2.42
million teu (-3.4%), of which 689,000 teu transported on the
latin America (-4.6%), 581,000 on routes with the Far East
(-2.0%), 478,000 teu from trans-Pacific services (-6.6%), 426,000 from
transatlantic services (-12.9%), 382,000 teu on routes with the
Middle East (+14.0%), 216,000 teu on intra-Asian routes
(-6,1%) and 170,000 teu on those with Europe/Mediterranean and Africa
(+4.3%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the average rental per container
teu carried by the entire hapag-lloyd fleet is
result of $1,084, the same figure as the
corresponding period of 2019. The average service rental
latin america was $1,068/teu
(-6.8%), that relating to services with the Far East at 963
dollars/teu (+5.6%), the average price for Trans-Pacific services
to $1,476/teu (+8.8%), that of transatlantic services to
$1,374/teu (-2.6%), the middle east services contract
at $823/teu (+12.3%), the average service fee
was $533/teu (-3.4%) And
services with Europe/Mediterranean and Africa to
$1,028/teu (-4.1%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the German company registered
revenues of €9.36 billion, with a reduction of -1.3%
at the same time last year. Operating costs have been
€6.85 billion (-6.1%). EBITDA was
1.82 billion (+20.4%), EBIT 858.3 million (+33.5%) and the profit
net of 537.9 million euros (+81.4%).
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the company's fleet
carried loads of 8.70 million teu (-3.5%) and the rental
average per container transported was 1,097
dollars/teu (+2.0%).
