



November 13, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port of Long Beach sets its new record of handling of containers

In October, 807,000 teu (+17.2%)

Last month the port of Long Beach established its own new historical record of monthly container traffic having 807,000 teu, with a strong growth of +17.2% october 2019 and an increase of 11,000 teu compared to last year september when the previous historic peak had been marked. The new record was achieved thanks to the level never reached first by empty containers moved to the port port california that was equal to 289,000 teu (+31.8% October 2019). The boarding of full containers amounted to 402,000 teu (+19.4%), the new record in relation to the month of October. Container handling boarding totalled 115,000 teu (-12.9%).

In the first nine months of 2020, total traffic amounted to 6.51 million teu, an increase of +2.3% on the corresponding period of last year. The containers full at the disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 3.21 million of teu (+2.2%) and 1.13 million teu (+0.2%). The handling of containers was 2.08 million teu (+3.8%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail