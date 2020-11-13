|
November 13, 2020
- The port of Long Beach sets its new record of
handling of containers
-
- In October, 807,000 teu (+17.2%)
-
- Last month the port of Long Beach established its own
new historical record of monthly container traffic having
807,000 teu, with a strong growth of +17.2%
october 2019 and an increase of 11,000 teu compared to last year
september when the previous historic peak had been marked. The
new record was achieved thanks to the level never
reached first by empty containers moved to the port port
california that was equal to 289,000 teu (+31.8%
October 2019). The boarding of full containers amounted to
402,000 teu (+19.4%), the new record
in relation to the month of October. Container handling
boarding totalled 115,000 teu (-12.9%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, total traffic
amounted to 6.51 million teu, an increase of +2.3% on the
corresponding period of last year. The containers full at the
disembarkation and embarkation amounted to 3.21 million
of teu (+2.2%) and 1.13 million teu (+0.2%). The handling of
containers was 2.08 million teu (+3.8%).
|
