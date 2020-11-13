|
November 13, 2020
- Textainer closed the third quarter with revenues of
$149.1 million (-4.3%)
- Net profit increased by +65.2%
- In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the
previous four previous quarterly periods, revenues from the
container charterer Textainer have decreased having amounted to
to $149.1 million, down -4.3% on the third quarter
quarter of 2019, of which 133.6 million were from the
company-owned containers (+2.3%) and 15.5
millions produced by the container management of other companies
(-38,5%). Operating profit grew by +1.2% to
$54.1 million and net profit was $17.4 million
million dollars (+65.2%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, Textainer reported revenues of
to $439.4 million, down -6.2% on the same
period last year, of which 392.3 million were from the
management of the fleet of properties (+0.4%) and 47.1 million
management of other people's containers (-39.4%). Operating profit is
was $149.8 million (-5.3%) and net profit at 28.6
million dollars (+4.6%).
- As of September 30, the Textainer fleet had a
amount of 3.60 million teu, an increase of +1.2% on the
September 30, 2019.
