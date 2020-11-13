



November 13, 2020

Original news Textainer closed the third quarter with revenues of $149.1 million (-4.3%)

Net profit increased by +65.2%

In the third quarter of this year, as well as in the previous four previous quarterly periods, revenues from the container charterer Textainer have decreased having amounted to to $149.1 million, down -4.3% on the third quarter quarter of 2019, of which 133.6 million were from the company-owned containers (+2.3%) and 15.5 millions produced by the container management of other companies (-38,5%). Operating profit grew by +1.2% to $54.1 million and net profit was $17.4 million million dollars (+65.2%).

In the first nine months of 2020, Textainer reported revenues of to $439.4 million, down -6.2% on the same period last year, of which 392.3 million were from the management of the fleet of properties (+0.4%) and 47.1 million management of other people's containers (-39.4%). Operating profit is was $149.8 million (-5.3%) and net profit at 28.6 million dollars (+4.6%).

As of September 30, the Textainer fleet had a amount of 3.60 million teu, an increase of +1.2% on the September 30, 2019.









