



November 16, 2020

Sisto: the International Register that has allowed to grow and achieve world records

"In this delicate moment of crisis that we are all living we expect the maritime industry to be supported specific government and parliament measures.' He did luca sisto, Director-General of the Confederation of Italian Shipowners (Confitarma), specifying that, "unfortunately, so far these measures have largely concerned the other mode of transport. The umpteenth proof - he denounced - subordination of maritime infrastructure to those located in the territory!'

Speaking on Saturday at the panel "The Mediterranean in the Ocean world", as part of the event "Italy is the sea", the first appointment of "Le giornate del Mare" limes, Sisto reiterated the importance of transport for the daily life and economy of the country, highlighting the that "everything or almost everything comes to us from the sea: from food to energy, up to our clothes."

Sisto stressed the need to "find the right formula to restore visibility to the extraordinary normality of maritime transport. It is no accident -- he noted - that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has provided that maritime transport services cannot absolutely stop as essential services for ensure the essential supplies that our country has and ensure connections to major and smaller islands.'

Sisto noted that the Italian transport industry maritime union to face significant challenges and uncertainties exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis must be able to count on a solid basis: "the path taken since 1998 with the establishment of of the International Register - he explained - remains the pillar on which the entire national maritime system. It would be crazy give up the shared achievements between administration and industry, break the pact that allowed us to grow and reach world records in some areas. It wouldn't make sense -- he concluded the general manager of Confitarma -- talk about Blue Economy, about technological development, environment and sustainability if not we could more tree the tricolour at the stern of our wonderful ships."







