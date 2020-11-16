|
November 16, 2020
|
|
- Confitarma urges government and parliament to support
the Italian maritime industry with specific measures
-
- Sisto: the International Register that has
allowed to grow and achieve world records
-
- "In this delicate moment of crisis that we are all
living we expect the maritime industry to be supported
specific government and parliament measures.' He did
luca sisto, Director-General of the Confederation of
Italian Shipowners (Confitarma), specifying that, "unfortunately,
so far these measures have largely concerned the other
mode of transport. The umpteenth proof - he denounced -
subordination of maritime infrastructure to
those located in the territory!'
-
- Speaking on Saturday at the panel "The Mediterranean in the Ocean
world", as part of the event "Italy is the
sea", the first appointment of "Le giornate del Mare"
limes, Sisto reiterated the importance of transport
for the daily life and economy of the country, highlighting the
that "everything or almost everything comes to us from the sea: from food to energy,
up to our clothes."
-
- Sisto stressed the need to "find the
right formula to restore visibility to the extraordinary
normality of maritime transport. It is no accident -- he
noted - that, since the beginning of the pandemic, the government has
provided that maritime transport services cannot
absolutely stop as essential services for
ensure the essential supplies that our country has
and ensure connections to major and smaller islands.'
-
- Sisto noted that the Italian transport industry
maritime union to face significant challenges and uncertainties
exacerbated by the Covid-19 health crisis must be able to count on a
solid basis: "the path taken since 1998 with the establishment of
of the International Register - he explained - remains the pillar on which
the entire national maritime system. It would be crazy
give up the shared achievements between administration and industry,
break the pact that allowed us to grow and reach
world records in some areas. It wouldn't make sense -- he concluded
the general manager of Confitarma -- talk about Blue Economy, about
technological development, environment and sustainability if not
we could more tree the tricolour at the stern of our
wonderful ships."
