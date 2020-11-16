



November 16, 2020

Mattioli: Italian shipowners must be the only ones beneficiaries of the international register's regulatory framework and of the tonnage tax

"We must be aware that the sea for us it is fundamental.' This was underlined yesterday by the President of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli, speaking at the headquarters of the shipowners' association at the second of "Le Giornate del Mare" organized by Limes. Mattioli specified that however "we have lost ground in the face of foreign countries.'

"The alarm raised by national logistics, which is a competitiveness gap that has reached 70 billion euro - continued the President of Confitarma - seems to have given a shock to the system. But once again, the focus on national interests seems to be reserved mainly for logistical actors on the ground, dimming towards the maritime operators. Yet, as we all know, the sea is the first and decisive link in the national logistics chain." "I am pleased to point out - said Mattioli - that the importance of the sea has now also been recognized by Confindustria, which, for the first time, has appointed a deputy President with specific responsibility for the economy of the sea.'

Yet, mattioli observed, "our country leaves a socio-economic component so important without a guide unit, a control room that knows how to regulate the different interests by putting them together for the good of society. There must be synergy between all actors - institutions and industry -- of the blue economy because we're all connected. Now we have to ally ourselves, and make sure there's a control room who speaks with one voice, otherwise it gets complicated instead of simplify.'

"I stress that the challenge that in the coming weeks awaits our administration - concluded Mario Mattioli - is fundamental to national maritime ness. I mean to the extension of the regulatory framework of the International Register and of the tonnage tax to Community flags, as required by the Commission, which will necessarily have to be limiting beneficiaries to shipowners' companies located in Italy, thus protecting the course of the national interest, its industry and its related industries.'







