November 16, 2020
- Confitarma calls for a single control room for the industry
of the sea
-
- Mattioli: Italian shipowners must be the only ones
beneficiaries of the international register's regulatory framework and
of the tonnage tax
-
- "We must be aware that the sea for us
it is fundamental.' This was underlined yesterday by the President of the
Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli,
speaking at the headquarters of the shipowners' association at the
second of "Le Giornate del Mare" organized by Limes.
Mattioli specified that however "we have lost ground
in the face of foreign countries.'
-
- "The alarm raised by national logistics, which is
a competitiveness gap that has reached 70 billion
euro - continued the President of Confitarma - seems to have given
a shock to the system. But once again, the focus on
national interests seems to be reserved mainly for
logistical actors on the ground, dimming towards the
maritime operators. Yet, as we all know, the sea is
the first and decisive link in the national logistics chain."
"I am pleased to point out - said Mattioli - that
the importance of the sea has now also been recognized by
Confindustria, which, for the first time, has appointed a deputy
President with specific responsibility for the economy of the sea.'
-
- Yet, mattioli observed, "our country leaves a
socio-economic component so important without a guide
unit, a control room that knows how to regulate the different
interests by putting them together for the good of society.
There must be synergy between all actors - institutions and
industry -- of the blue economy because we're all connected.
Now we have to ally ourselves, and make sure there's a control room
who speaks with one voice, otherwise it gets complicated instead of
simplify.'
-
- "I stress that the challenge that in the coming weeks
awaits our administration - concluded Mario Mattioli - is
fundamental to national maritime ness. I mean
to the extension of the regulatory framework of the International Register and
of the tonnage tax to Community flags, as required by the
Commission, which will necessarily have to be
limiting beneficiaries to shipowners' companies located in
Italy, thus protecting the course of the national interest,
its industry and its related industries.'
