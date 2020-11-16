



November 16, 2020

Winner of the competition the ATI composed of Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal and La Spezia Shunting Railways

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea signed today with the temporary association of companies composed of Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal Srl (parent company) and La Spezia Shunting Railways Spa, which won the specific public tender, the contract which has as its object the "Concession for the performance of the service of interest general operator of the railway area 'Node La Spice,' including its port maneuvering service and connections to the stations of Marittima, Migliarina and S.Stefano di Magra", a contract that has been awarded the 17 August following the submission of an offer from the value of 38.8 million euros.

The contract assigns in concession the execution of the maneuvers within the port of La Spezia with the possibility of to extend the service, starting in mid-2021, also at the port of Marina di Carrara. The duration of the concession is five years from the date of delivery of the service, with the option of renewal for a maximum of three more years.

The AdSP pointed out that as early as last January the had sold its shares in La Spezia Shunting Railways in order to encourage, in line with the indications of the Transport Regulatory Authority, a transition towards the entirely private management of the service, through identification of the subject by public tender. Thanks to the new now the AdSP will only be able to focus on the activity of supervision and verification of the good performance of the service, tasks public administration, allocating entirely to the the economic activity of service management.

"With the delivery of the works," said Commissioner of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina - we will witness the to a real revolution of the entire railway system port, from which goods can be transported using trains up to 750 meters long, the current standard of the European Union. In addition, connections to Migliarina and S stations are also available. Stefano di Magra will be improved and, on the environmental front, will achieve important improvements thanks to the use of new generation hybrid locomotives.'







