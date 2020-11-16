|
November 16, 2020
- Signed the contract for railway manoeuvres in the
port of La Spezia
- Winner of the competition the ATI composed of Mercitalia Shunting &
Terminal and La Spezia Shunting Railways
- The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea
signed today with the temporary association of companies
composed of Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal Srl (parent company) and La
Spezia Shunting Railways Spa, which won the
specific public tender, the contract which has as its object the
"Concession for the performance of the service of interest
general operator of the railway area 'Node La
Spice,' including its port maneuvering service
and connections to the stations of Marittima, Migliarina and
S.Stefano di Magra", a contract that has been awarded the
17 August following the submission of an offer from the
value of 38.8 million euros.
- The contract assigns in concession the execution of the maneuvers
within the port of La Spezia with the possibility of
to extend the service, starting in mid-2021,
also at the port of Marina di Carrara. The duration of the concession is
five years from the date of delivery of the service, with the option of
renewal for a maximum of three more years.
- The AdSP pointed out that as early as last January the
had sold its shares in La Spezia
Shunting Railways in order to encourage, in line with the indications
of the Transport Regulatory Authority, a transition
towards the entirely private management of the service, through
identification of the subject by public tender. Thanks to the new
now the AdSP will only be able to focus on the activity of
supervision and verification of the good performance of the service, tasks
public administration, allocating entirely to the
the economic activity of service management.
- "With the delivery of the works," said Commissioner
of the AdSP, Francesco Di Sarcina - we will witness the
to a real revolution of the entire railway system
port, from which goods can be transported using trains
up to 750 meters long, the current standard of the European Union.
In addition, connections to Migliarina and S stations are also available.
Stefano di Magra will be improved and, on the environmental front,
will achieve important improvements thanks to the use of
new generation hybrid locomotives.'
