|
|
|
|
November 16, 2020
|
|
- Merlo (Federlogistica): the extension of the Golden Power to the
ports, but not before ordering the
Concessions
-
- Without an immediate definition of uniform rules for
concessions - he explained - you risk crystallizing once
more the status quo
-
- The possible extension to golden power ports, a regulation that
gives the government special powers vis-à-vis companies
activities of strategic importance and of interest to the
the president of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo. "The
Golden Power - he explained - drops its protective shield on the
strategic infrastructure and therefore also on ports, building
rightly that dam against the ongoing attempts to
"colonization" by China. But -- he nevertheless
highlighted Merlo - without standardization and therefore the launch of
a regulation that effectively standardises port concessions,
there could be a risk of isolation and therefore of
marginalization of Italian port port that must be kept in
due consideration.'
-
- Referring to the absence of a specific regulation on
expected from 1994, the year of the launch of the new law on ports, Merlo
stressed that this delay "has conditioned and delayed
the capacity and scope of the
Port System, potentially leaving room for distortions and
risks associated, on the one hand with China's trade exuberance,
on the other hand with a substantial "close shop", a scenario
where there have been substantial exchanges of funds between
subjects already present, but the conditions have not been built
for real development of the sector.'
-
- "Golden Power, without an immediate definition of rules
uniform for concessions -- noted the president of
Federlogistica - risks crystallizing once more
the status quo, preventing the country's ports from flying and
become, as should happen, the real engine for relaunching
of the country.'
-
- To this end, Merlo proposed the immediate creation of a table
Ministry - ART (Transport Regulatory Authority) for
produce homogeneous rules that can prevent further
market distortions, today - he noted - already evident
between one port and another and even more serious if generated by a
public body.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail