



November 16, 2020

Without an immediate definition of uniform rules for concessions - he explained - you risk crystallizing once more the status quo

The possible extension to golden power ports, a regulation that gives the government special powers vis-à-vis companies activities of strategic importance and of interest to the the president of Federlogistica, Luigi Merlo. "The Golden Power - he explained - drops its protective shield on the strategic infrastructure and therefore also on ports, building rightly that dam against the ongoing attempts to "colonization" by China. But -- he nevertheless highlighted Merlo - without standardization and therefore the launch of a regulation that effectively standardises port concessions, there could be a risk of isolation and therefore of marginalization of Italian port port that must be kept in due consideration.'

Referring to the absence of a specific regulation on expected from 1994, the year of the launch of the new law on ports, Merlo stressed that this delay "has conditioned and delayed the capacity and scope of the Port System, potentially leaving room for distortions and risks associated, on the one hand with China's trade exuberance, on the other hand with a substantial "close shop", a scenario where there have been substantial exchanges of funds between subjects already present, but the conditions have not been built for real development of the sector.'

"Golden Power, without an immediate definition of rules uniform for concessions -- noted the president of Federlogistica - risks crystallizing once more the status quo, preventing the country's ports from flying and become, as should happen, the real engine for relaunching of the country.'

To this end, Merlo proposed the immediate creation of a table Ministry - ART (Transport Regulatory Authority) for produce homogeneous rules that can prevent further market distortions, today - he noted - already evident between one port and another and even more serious if generated by a public body.







