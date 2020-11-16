



November 16, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Green Logistics Intermodal Forum's balance sheet positive

The virtual fair does not replace the "physical" one, but in case it expands its scope

It is more than 1,100 active users, including exhibitors and visitors, the balance sheet of the Green Logistics Intermodal Forum, the digital event focused on sustainable logistics and post Covid-19 that took place on Thursday and Friday on the digital platform of Fiera di Padova. If you do conferences and webinars online is now an activity consolidated, the creation of real fairs totally online is in a phase that is still evolving and is the outcome of Green Logistics was therefore largely positive Intermodal Forum is the result of its more than 67 online events included in the virtual two-day program alongside the two conferences and thanks to the platform to carry out events digital trade fairs developed by Fiera di Padova. The latter, in particular, has allowed companies to have a real and virtual stand that can be customized with images, movies and their own webinar program, but above all it allowed them to meet visitors via videocall.

"It is thanks to this platform - underlined the general manager of Fiera di Padova, Luca Veronesi - who in these two days visitors and exhibitors were able to meet to evaluate new business opportunities in absolute safety and without any barrier represented by the distance Geographical. The enthusiasm with which this virtual event underlines the needs of operators moments of confrontation, dialogue and business that only trade fairs are able to give. However, it must be emphasized - he Veronesi pointed out - that this type of experience is not designed to completely replace "physical" fairs, because in every human relationship, even in commercial relations, there is a need for real contact. Rather, it is a very interesting opportunity for the future, even when this pandemic will cease, in order to broaden the scope of trade fairs in both spatial and temporal terms. In fact, we can - he pointed out - involve operators who would never be could arrive in Padua, but also make the exhibition spaces live at a different time than that of a traditional fair.

During the two main events of Green Logistics Intermodal Forum was stressed the role that logistics, intermodal transport in particular, carried out in the months of lockdown for the country's economy and social resilience and all speakers agreed with the need to start from here to put logistics at the center of public and political debate of the near future, both for the infrastructure needs both for governance and management of the sector's activities Daily. Industry leaders stressed the need to to move together, setting aside the particularisms and as a national "logistics system". Such concept was also reiterated during the second event by the promoters and subscribers of the Padua Charter, the document that makes the commitment to logistics more and more sustainable from an environmental point of view, of course, but also from a social point of view and economic.

In the meantime, it has been fixed from 23 to 25 March 2022, at the Padua Fair, the holding of the Green Logistics Expo, the international and "physical" event on the main themes logistics.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail