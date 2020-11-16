|
November 16, 2020
- Green Logistics Intermodal Forum's balance sheet positive
- The virtual fair does not replace the "physical" one,
but in case it expands its scope
- It is more than 1,100 active users, including exhibitors and
visitors, the balance sheet of the Green Logistics Intermodal Forum,
the digital event focused on sustainable logistics and post
Covid-19 that took place on Thursday and Friday
on the digital platform of Fiera di Padova. If you do
conferences and webinars online is now an activity
consolidated, the creation of real fairs totally
online is in a phase that is still evolving and is
the outcome of Green Logistics was therefore largely positive
Intermodal Forum is the result of its more than 67 online events included in the
virtual two-day program alongside the two conferences
and thanks to the platform to carry out events
digital trade fairs developed by Fiera di Padova. The latter,
in particular, has allowed companies to have a real and
virtual stand that can be customized with images, movies and
their own webinar program, but above all it allowed them
to meet visitors via videocall.
- "It is thanks to this platform - underlined the
general manager of Fiera di Padova, Luca Veronesi - who in these
two days visitors and exhibitors were able to meet
to evaluate new business opportunities in absolute
safety and without any barrier represented by the distance
Geographical. The enthusiasm with which this
virtual event underlines the needs of
operators moments of confrontation, dialogue and business that only trade fairs
are able to give. However, it must be emphasized - he
Veronesi pointed out - that this type of experience is not
designed to completely replace "physical" fairs,
because in every human relationship, even in commercial relations,
there is a need for real contact. Rather, it is a
very interesting opportunity for the future, even when
this pandemic will cease, in order to broaden the scope of
trade fairs in both spatial and temporal terms. In fact, we can
- he pointed out - involve operators who would never be
could arrive in Padua, but also make the exhibition spaces live
at a different time than that of a traditional fair.
- During the two main events of Green Logistics
Intermodal Forum was stressed the role that logistics,
intermodal transport in particular, carried out in the months of
lockdown for the country's economy and social resilience and all
speakers agreed with the need to start from here
to put logistics at the center of public and political debate
of the near future, both for the infrastructure needs
both for governance and management of the sector's activities
Daily. Industry leaders stressed the need to
to move together, setting aside the particularisms and
as a national "logistics system". Such
concept was also reiterated during the second event by the
promoters and subscribers of the Padua Charter, the document that
makes the commitment to logistics more and more
sustainable from an environmental point of view, of course, but also from a social point of view
and economic.
- In the meantime, it has been fixed from 23 to 25 March 2022, at
the Padua Fair, the holding of the Green Logistics Expo,
the international and "physical" event on the main themes
logistics.
