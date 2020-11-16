|
|
|
|
November 16, 2020
|
|
- World Maritime University denounces the frequent
alteration of the registers of seafarers' working hours
-
- The one regulated by international conventions - underlines
a search -- it's a system that, if it turns out to be good on paper,
masks, on the other hand, tacit collusive practices that have an impact
negative about their effectiveness
-
- It seems self-evident, yet hardly anyone wonders why,
since there are rules that require the authorities of the
flag States to verify that each ship complies with the
requirements of international conventions establishing the
duration of work on board ships, in these months there is no
a surge in blockades in the ports of those ships that are not in
rule with these regulations.
-
- Yet, in these times characterized by the spread at the level of
covid-19 pandemic that has led to the imposition of
mobility restrictions that have caused significant
difficulty in operating crew changes, many ships
violate these rules. Since every month there are about 100,000
seafarers who have to move, often crossing borders, to
reach their ships or to leave them, the effects of the crisis
health care - according to the latest estimates of the main organizations
international shipping companies - have meant that 400,000
seafarers are still on board their ships despite their
period of service for weeks or months already entirely
or cannot begin their boarding period.
-
- We are not aware that, in the world, any ship has been stopped for
this specific reason. Authority of flag States,
governments and shipowners are aware of the problem. Shipowners - at least
Their! - have repeatedly raised the matter. The authorities
flag States, which should enforce these rules,
if they stop the ships they do it for other reasons and these don't deign them
of the least attention. Governments, except for some of a nation
asian maritime, they don't care about it and, if solicited,
they make merchant ears.
-
- Which of these three actors on stage is the culprit? Second
research conducted by researchers at the World Maritime University,
there is no doubt: the shipowners are rei, with the complicity
authorities of the flag States. The latest survey,
according to WMU researchers, it only confirms the
results of their previous research that highlighted the
irregularities in registering the state of
service of seafarers on board the ship from the time of
work done.
-
- According to WMU researchers, the authorities of the
flag are corree as they do not always comply with their
responsibility by not ensuring that shipowners respond
to their own.
-
- The World Maritime University, as "judge
investigator", acknowledges, however, a mitigating factor to the
flag States, a role that in Italy is
assigned to the Corps of Captaincies of Porto - Coast Guard.
According to WMU researchers, in fact, the fear of
negative consequences caused by the failure to overcome
inspections by the authorities and the consequent creation of
problems to shipping companies would go beyond the obligation
to enforce international regulations. That's how it's said
this doesn't seem at all a mitigating factor, but an accusation of
complicity in the manipulation of documents, alteration that
- say the researchers - is known to all stakeholders,
but differently perceived: the research explains that if the
seafarers or former seafarers testify unequivocally that
these registers are frequently falsified, other stakeholders
who don't have browsing experience don't seem to recognize
the extent of the problem.
-
- In the conclusions, wmu's research is about a system,
the one regulated by international conventions, which if it turns out
good on paper, masks instead tacit collusive practices that
have a negative impact on their effectiveness. To some extent
- specifies the survey - all maritime stakeholders are aware
of the existence of a "culture of accommodation".
-
- Among the actors involved, the research also mentions the
seafarers, as they would tacitly allow such a "practice" to
manipulation of the documentation takes place, fearing that
otherwise their professionalism may be questioned
and that damages the evaluation of their work.
-
- However, if the WMU investigating judge's investigation were to
lead to a trial, you don't see why, in
that area, seafarers should not be considered as
Victims. Nothing but collusion.
-
- Bruno Bellio
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail