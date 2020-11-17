



November 17, 2020

Original news The European shipbuilding associations CESA and SEA Europe call on the IMO for a policy that encourages decarbonisation shipping

Tytgat: measures are needed to accelerate the spread of technologies and a stable regulatory framework that incentivises the first movers and support their investments

'The International Maritime Organization (IMO) needs of a stronger greenhouse gas strategy, which impose what is technically feasible.' He did underlined Ralf Sören, representative of the association european shipbuilding company CESA at the IMO at the underway this week of the Committee for the Protection of environment (MEPC) of the IMO, which focuses on the measures to be taken to ensure that maritime transport is compliance with climate protection strategies.

In this regard, in a note, the Naval Mechanical Associations European institutions CESA and SEA Europe noted that the degree of ambition proposed amendments to the MARPOL Convention, which is the International Agreement for the Prevention of Pollution caused by ships, are not sufficiently stringent and capable of to incentivize the full use of the potential of technologies innovative energy and fuel saving alternative options available.

In particular, the two associations recalled that the European shipbuilders have already specified that the adaptation of ships in service to the standards for new shipbuilding is technically feasible but that rates Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EXXI) reduction proposed do not live up to the state of the art of the technologies and will also be applied only once.

CESA and SEA Europe also noted that, in terms of operational requirements, it is not yet clear the potential for reduction of the new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the carbon intensity to be applied to units naval vessels, given that so far no tax measures have been developed for verification and application. Index compliance Reduced CII - explained the two shipbuilding associations - based on self-assessment of management plans rather than on valid corrective measures for ships that are below the Standard. This weakness, if it is not resolved in seventy-fifth meeting of the MEPC - they CESA and SEA Europe - will lead to a significant distortion of competition and will benefit from the point of view of economic view both innovative shipowners and Shipbuilding. And this - they pointed out - will reduce the innovation incentive that is essential to implement the maritime energy transition and to achieve a transport zero-emission maritime sector.

The Secretary-General of CESA and SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat, concluded by summizing the application of naval mechanical companies: "European suppliers of naval technologies," he pointed out, " calls for measures to accelerate the spread of green and a stable regulatory framework that incentivises first movers and supports their investments.'







