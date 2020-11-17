|
|
|
|
November 17, 2020
|
|
- The European shipbuilding associations CESA and SEA Europe
call on the IMO for a policy that encourages decarbonisation
shipping
-
- Tytgat: measures are needed to accelerate the spread of
technologies and a stable regulatory framework that incentivises the first
movers and support their investments
-
- 'The International Maritime Organization (IMO) needs
of a stronger greenhouse gas strategy, which
impose what is technically feasible.' He did
underlined Ralf Sören, representative of the association
european shipbuilding company CESA at the IMO at the
underway this week of the Committee for the Protection of
environment (MEPC) of the IMO, which focuses on the
measures to be taken to ensure that maritime transport is
compliance with climate protection strategies.
-
- In this regard, in a note, the Naval Mechanical Associations
European institutions CESA and SEA Europe noted that the degree of ambition
proposed amendments to the MARPOL Convention, which is
the International Agreement for the Prevention of Pollution
caused by ships, are not sufficiently stringent and capable of
to incentivize the full use of the potential of technologies
innovative energy and fuel saving
alternative options available.
-
- In particular, the two associations recalled that the
European shipbuilders have already specified that
the adaptation of ships in service to the standards for new
shipbuilding is technically feasible but that rates
Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EXXI) reduction
proposed do not live up to the state of the art of the technologies
and will also be applied only once.
-
- CESA and SEA Europe also noted that, in terms of
operational requirements, it is not yet clear the potential for
reduction of the new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), the
carbon intensity to be applied to units
naval vessels, given that so far no tax measures have been developed
for verification and application. Index compliance
Reduced CII - explained the two shipbuilding associations -
based on self-assessment of management plans rather than on
valid corrective measures for ships that are below the
Standard. This weakness, if it is not resolved in
seventy-fifth meeting of the MEPC - they
CESA and SEA Europe - will lead to a significant
distortion of competition and will benefit from the point of view of
economic view both innovative shipowners and
Shipbuilding. And this - they pointed out - will reduce
the innovation incentive that is essential to implement
the maritime energy transition and to achieve a transport
zero-emission maritime sector.
-
- The Secretary-General of CESA and SEA Europe, Christophe Tytgat,
concluded by summizing the application of naval mechanical companies:
"European suppliers of naval technologies," he pointed out, "
calls for measures to accelerate the spread of green and
a stable regulatory framework that incentivises first movers and supports
their investments.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail