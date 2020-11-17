



November 17, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Measures to support maritime transport have been announced and railways provided for in the 2021 Budget Law

Marebonus and Ferrobonus refinanced

The measures under the responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport included in the 2021 budget bill provide funds to support the local transport sectors, rail, maritime and housing policies. Among the most substantial resources foreseen for ports and maritime transport includes €68 million as an increase in the resources of the 2020 fund to compensate the Port System Authorities of the lost revenue and resources for shipping companies operating with smaller ships in the tourism transport sector of people via sea and inland waters, EUR 28 million for the exemption from social security and welfare charges for shipowners and staff registered in the International Register, 20 million for the fund for compensate shipowners operating with vessels flying the flag for lower tariff revenues and 20 million for the fund for to compensate for the reduction in terminal revenues.

In addition, for the refinancing of marebonus, the incentive for maritime transport of goods, keeping the resources already assigned by the 2020 Budget Law and the Relaunch Decree, are €25 million for 2021, €19.5 million for the for 2022 and equal to 21.5 million for each year from 2023 to 2026

Two million euros are also expected in 2021 and five million for 2022 and 2023 for the establishment of a for the removal of abandoned ships in ports.

For the rail sector, EUR 30 million is planned year from 2021 to 2034 in support of railway companies that provide rail passenger and freight services not subject to public service obligations. In addition, there are 20 million in 2021 and 10 million for each year from 2022 to 2026 for the reduction of charges for the use of infrastructure railways and the reduction of of the fee for the use of the railway infrastructure for transport services not subject to public service obligations through the zeroing of the entire component of the toll linked to the traffic data. Funds of five million euros per year from 2021 to 2026 are intended to support companies that charterers of freight rail wagons, as well as shippers and operators of multimodal transport.

Finally, for Ferrobonus, the incentive to promote transfer of freight transport from road to rail, keeping firm the resources already allocated by the Law of Budget 2020 and the Relaunch Decree, it is planned to refinance of the measure with 25 million in 2021, 19 million in 2022 and 22 million in million euros per year from 2023 to 2026.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail