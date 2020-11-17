|
November 17, 2020
- Measures to support maritime transport have been announced and
railways provided for in the 2021 Budget Law
- Marebonus and Ferrobonus refinanced
- The measures under the responsibility of the Ministry of Infrastructure and
Transport included in the 2021 budget bill
provide funds to support the local transport sectors,
rail, maritime and housing policies. Among the most
substantial resources foreseen for ports and maritime transport
includes €68 million as an increase in the resources of the
2020 fund to compensate the Port System Authorities of the
lost revenue and resources for shipping companies operating
with smaller ships in the tourism transport sector of people via
sea and inland waters, EUR 28 million for the exemption from
social security and welfare charges for shipowners and staff
registered in the International Register, 20 million for the fund for
compensate shipowners operating with vessels flying the flag
for lower tariff revenues and 20 million for the fund for
to compensate for the reduction in terminal revenues.
- In addition, for the refinancing of marebonus, the incentive for
maritime transport of goods, keeping the resources already
assigned by the 2020 Budget Law and the Relaunch Decree, are
€25 million for 2021, €19.5 million for the
for 2022 and equal to 21.5 million for each year from 2023 to 2026
- Two million euros are also expected in 2021 and five
million for 2022 and 2023 for the establishment of a
for the removal of abandoned ships in ports.
- For the rail sector, EUR 30 million is planned
year from 2021 to 2034 in support of railway companies that
provide rail passenger and freight services
not subject to public service obligations. In addition, there are
20 million in 2021 and 10 million for each year from 2022 to 2026
for the reduction of charges for the use of infrastructure
railways and the reduction of
of the fee for the use of the railway infrastructure for
transport services not subject to public service obligations
through the zeroing of the entire component of the toll linked to the
traffic data. Funds of five million euros per year from
2021 to 2026 are intended to support companies that
charterers of freight rail wagons, as well as
shippers and operators of multimodal transport.
- Finally, for Ferrobonus, the incentive to promote
transfer of freight transport from road to rail,
keeping firm the resources already allocated by the Law of
Budget 2020 and the Relaunch Decree, it is planned to refinance
of the measure with 25 million in 2021, 19 million in 2022 and 22 million in
million euros per year from 2023 to 2026.
