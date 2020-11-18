|
|
|
|
November 18, 2020
|
|
- The marked gap between revenues and costs allows
Maersk to record brilliant quarterly financial performance
-
- In the period July-September, the volumes of
containerised containers carried by the fleet decreased by -3.6%
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the common trend in
recorded by the major shipping companies
containerised worldwide, similar to that of the previous quarter
also characterized by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic
on the economy, was also covered by the Danish group A.P.
Møller-Mærsk, who is, moreover, the leader of the
of this market. A trend characterized by a reduction in
revenues much less marked than the sharp fall in costs
Operating.
-
- In the period July-September 2020, the group totalled
revenues of $9.92 billion, with a decrease in the
-1.4% on the same quarter last year. EBITDA and EBIT
increased by +38.7% and +74.9% respectively, reaching
to $2.30 billion and $1.29 billion. Net profit is
$947 million (+82.1%).
-
- The Ocean division alone, which includes the
containerised maritime transport that form the core of the
group's business, reported revenues of 7.12 billion
(-4.1%), of which $6.14 billion comes directly from
from the activity of the company's container fleet
(-2,3%). Operating expenses, whose revenue gap has been
significantly accentuated in the third quarter of this year, are
amounted to $5.32 billion (-13.3%), of which $2.11 billion
generated by the handling of containers
(-6.6%), 1.63 billion from the expenses for the management of the network
(-9.5%), 869 million overheads,
administrative and sales authorities (+4.1%), 759 million expenses for
the purchase of fuel (-34.1%) and 133 million of the cost of
and other charges (-48.8%). The gross operating margin is
result of $1.80 billion (+39.5%).
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the carrier fleet
of the group carried load volumes equal to a total of 3.28
million containers of 40' (feu), with a contraction of -3.6%
in the same period of 2019, of which 1.55 million
transported on east-west routes (-0.5%), 1.01 million on routes
north-south (-9.6%) and 719 million feu on intra-regional routes
(-1,0%). The average rental per 40-foot container transported is
result of $1,909/feu (+4.4%), with an average rental of
$1,995/feu for East-West Services (+14.3%), of $2,382
north-south services (+2.8%) and 1,227
intra-regional line services (-6.6%).
With regard to the growth of the noles, the Maersk Group has
specified that the rise was also generated by a
temporary increase in short-term noles due to a sudden
recovery in demand for certain sea routes.
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the group's revenues were equal to
a total of $28.48 billion, with a reduction in the
-2.5% over the corresponding period of 2019. EBITDA was
$5.51 billion (+29.8%), operating profit of $2.59 billion
billion (+87.4%) and net profit of $1.60 billion, with
an increase of +9,305.9% compared to $17 million in
january-september 2019.
-
- In the first nine months of this year, the Ocean division alone
revenues of $20.92 billion (-3.3%), of which
17.75 billion produced by the activity of the fleet of ships
carriers (-3.8%). Operating expenses amounted to 16.84
billion dollars (-8.0%), of which 6.09 billion from the
container handling activities (-10.7%), 4.89
billion in expenses for the management of the maritime network (-8.3%), 2.92
billion in expenses for the purchase of the bunker (-16.6%), 1.95 billion
general, administrative and sales expenses (-2.3%) and 995 million
other costs (+49.0%). EBITDA amounted to 4.34 billion
(+31.0%).
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the fleet transported containers
for a total of 9.23 million feu (-7.7%). The average rental for
container transported was $1,930/feu
(+4.3%). During the period, the consumption of bunkers by the fleet
7.49 million tonnes (-10.0%) and the average cost of
fuel for transported loads was 390
dollar/tonne (-5.3%).
|
|