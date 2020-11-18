|
November 18, 2020
- ZIM posts quarterly increase of +20.3% in revenues
thanks to the growth of transported goods and freight
- Record results for Israeli shipping company
- In the third quarter of 2020, the company's revenues
israeli navigation ZIM increased by +20.3%
amounted to $1.01 billion compared to $842 million
of dollars in the period July-September last year. The
significant growth was generated by the increase, the first
after six consecutive quarters of decline, the volumes of loads
containerized transported by the company's fleet that are
amounted to 762,000 teu (+5.1%), but above all from the significant increase in
of the average rental per container transported which amounted to
$1,176/teu (+16.6%).
- The substantial increase in turnover is
a slight increase of +1.9% in operating expenses at 717
millions of dollars. The values of EBITDA, operating profit and
net profit recorded levels never reached in
priority, having been equal to 263 million
dollars (+131.1%), $189 million (+313.7%) and 144 million
dollars (+2,828.4%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, revenues amounted to 2.63
billion dollars, up +6.4% over the same period
last year. Operating expenses totalled 2.04 billion
(-4.1%), EBITDA 503 million (+77.4%), operating profit 283 million
million (+160.5%) and net profit of $158 million compared to
a net loss of -$14 million in the period
January-September 2019.
- In the first nine months of this year, the container fleet
zim carried 2.04 million teu (-3.5%) and the average rental
per container transported was $1,116/teu
(+10.8%).
