|
|
|
|
November 18, 2020
|
|
- A simplification project kicks off in the port of La Spezia
of the activities of the gate
-
- The aim is to enable the lorry driver to
never get out of your truck
-
- In the port of La Spezia it will start in the first months of
next year the "Smart Gate" project for automation
and the simplification of cross-country activities in favour of
Haulers. The initiative, which aims to make
efficient logistics of the last mile in the port area at
safety support for road transport and transport operators
system, is carried out by the Association of
Shippers, Maritime Agents and Customs Officers of the Port of La Spezia
and the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) with the contribution of
administrative authority of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria and the Captaincy of Porto.
-
- The project will have two phases: a managed pre-gate
by the gate shippers and a post-gate managed by LSCT.
The aim is to enable the lorry driver not to
never get out of your truck at all the necessary stages
access to the port gate, to ensure and to comply with all
crossing services understood as: security at access, customs part
and terminal controls and interchanges. In particular, in the
pre-varco will implement the customs document management in
telematized way involving hauliers,
gate shippers and authorities with a digital process
that will fulfill the required obligations, while in the phase of
post-varco is provided for the management of the interchange
import/export and LSCT gate activities through
the use of advanced technologies of the latest generation OCR, APP and
IT systems.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail