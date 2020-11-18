



November 18, 2020

The aim is to enable the lorry driver to never get out of your truck

In the port of La Spezia it will start in the first months of next year the "Smart Gate" project for automation and the simplification of cross-country activities in favour of Haulers. The initiative, which aims to make efficient logistics of the last mile in the port area at safety support for road transport and transport operators system, is carried out by the Association of Shippers, Maritime Agents and Customs Officers of the Port of La Spezia and the La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT) with the contribution of administrative authority of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Liguria and the Captaincy of Porto.

The project will have two phases: a managed pre-gate by the gate shippers and a post-gate managed by LSCT. The aim is to enable the lorry driver not to never get out of your truck at all the necessary stages access to the port gate, to ensure and to comply with all crossing services understood as: security at access, customs part and terminal controls and interchanges. In particular, in the pre-varco will implement the customs document management in telematized way involving hauliers, gate shippers and authorities with a digital process that will fulfill the required obligations, while in the phase of post-varco is provided for the management of the interchange import/export and LSCT gate activities through the use of advanced technologies of the latest generation OCR, APP and IT systems.







