



November 18, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Draft amendments to the MARPOL Convention approved to reduce transport's greenhouse gas emissions Maritime

Formal adoption is expected next year

The Committee for the Protection of the Marine Environment (MEPC) International Maritime Organization (IMO), which met this week, approved today the draft amendments to the MARPOL Convention aimed at further reducing gas emissions greenhouse effect produced by maritime transport. These amendments require the combination of a technical approach, which takes into consideration as the ship has been adapted to the regulations and how it is equipped, and an operational approach, which keeps account of how the ship is used. Draft amendments will now be submitted for formal adoption at the seventy-sixth session of the MEPC to be held in the course of next year.

The proposed amendments to the MARPOL Convention provide for the addition of additional requirements to efficiency measures energy requirements that are currently based on the EEDI (Energy Efficiency Design Index) for newly built ships, which means they have to be built and designed to be energy-efficient, and energy-efficient, SEEMP (Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan) which is mandatory for all ships and provides that maritime operators have a plan to improve energy efficiency through a series of ship-specific measures. The projects of amendments are based on these measures by introducing requirements for evaluate and measure the energy efficiency of all ships, including those already in service, and establish the levels of efficiency that will have to be achieved. The series of amendments includes: a technical requirement to reduce the intensity of based on a new Energy Efficiency Existing (EEXI) index Ship Index) and operational intensity reduction requirements based on a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Operating.

In particular, the new EEXI index must be calculated on the different values set for the different types of ship and the different categories based on the size of the ships. The index establishes the energy efficiency of the ship compared to a given Reference. Therefore, ships must meet a specific index EEXI which is based on a reduction factor required and expressed as a percentage of the reference EEDI index. In addition, it is provides for an annual CII index of vessels to be determined for reference that establishes the annual reduction factor necessary to ensure the continuous improvement of the intensity of the of the ship's operational carbon within a level of assessment Specific. The actual annual operational CII reached should be be documented and verified with respect to the annual operational CII of Reference. This would allow an assessment of the intensity of the on the basis of a scale A, B, C, D or E at indicate an excellent level of performance, respectively, high, acceptable, low or bad. This level of benefit would be recorded in the energy efficiency management plan ship (SEEMP). It is expected that a ship classified D for three consecutive years, or E, must submit an action plan to demonstrate how the required index would be reached (C or higher). In addition, it is planned to encourage administrations, port authorities and other parties interested in providing incentives to ships classified A or B.

The draft amendments also require the IMO to review the effectiveness of the implementation of CII and EEXI requirements by 1 January 2026 and, if necessary, develop and adopt further amendments.

"We are still waiting for us, " commented the Secretary-General of the IMO, Kitack Lim - considerable further work to implementation of the measures, but I am confident that the spirit of cooperation demonstrated in recent years will allow rapid progress with the development of technical guidelines and a Carbon Intensity Code as well as an additional essential work on the overall assessment of the impacts of measures on developing countries.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail