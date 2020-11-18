|
November 18, 2020
- Draft amendments to the MARPOL Convention approved
to reduce transport's greenhouse gas emissions
Maritime
-
- Formal adoption is expected next year
-
- The Committee for the Protection of the Marine Environment (MEPC)
International Maritime Organization (IMO), which met this
week, approved today the draft amendments to the
MARPOL Convention aimed at further reducing gas emissions
greenhouse effect produced by maritime transport. These amendments
require the combination of a technical approach, which takes into
consideration as the ship has been adapted to the regulations and
how it is equipped, and an operational approach, which keeps
account of how the ship is used. Draft amendments
will now be submitted for formal adoption at the seventy-sixth
session of the MEPC to be held in the course of next year.
-
- The proposed amendments to the MARPOL Convention provide for
the addition of additional requirements to efficiency measures
energy requirements that are currently based on the EEDI
(Energy Efficiency Design Index) for newly built ships,
which means they have to be built and designed to be
energy-efficient, and energy-efficient,
SEEMP (Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan) which is
mandatory for all ships and provides that maritime operators
have a plan to improve energy efficiency
through a series of ship-specific measures. The projects of
amendments are based on these measures by introducing requirements for
evaluate and measure the energy efficiency of all ships,
including those already in service, and establish the levels of
efficiency that will have to be achieved. The series of amendments
includes: a technical requirement to reduce the intensity of
based on a new Energy Efficiency Existing (EEXI) index
Ship Index) and operational intensity reduction requirements
based on a new Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII)
Operating.
-
- In particular, the new EEXI index must be calculated on the
different values set for the different types of ship and the
different categories based on the size of the ships. The index
establishes the energy efficiency of the ship compared to a given
Reference. Therefore, ships must meet a specific index
EEXI which is based on a reduction factor required and expressed
as a percentage of the reference EEDI index. In addition, it is
provides for an annual CII index of vessels to be determined for
reference that establishes the annual reduction factor
necessary to ensure the continuous improvement of the intensity of the
of the ship's operational carbon within a level of assessment
Specific. The actual annual operational CII reached should be
be documented and verified with respect to the annual operational CII of
Reference. This would allow an assessment of the intensity of the
on the basis of a scale A, B, C, D or E at
indicate an excellent level of performance, respectively,
high, acceptable, low or bad. This level of benefit
would be recorded in the energy efficiency management plan
ship (SEEMP). It is expected that a ship classified D for three
consecutive years, or E, must submit an action plan
to demonstrate how the required index would be reached
(C or higher). In addition, it is planned to encourage
administrations, port authorities and other parties
interested in providing incentives to ships classified A or B.
-
- The draft amendments also require the IMO to
review the effectiveness of the implementation of CII and EEXI requirements
by 1 January 2026 and, if necessary, develop and adopt
further amendments.
-
- "We are still waiting for us, " commented the Secretary-General
of the IMO, Kitack Lim - considerable further work to
implementation of the measures, but I am confident that the spirit of
cooperation demonstrated in recent years will allow
rapid progress with the development of technical guidelines and a
Carbon Intensity Code as well as an additional essential
work on the overall assessment of the impacts of measures on
developing countries.'
