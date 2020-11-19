|
November 19, 2020
- The port of Gioia Tauro has been equipped with a new
system to support piloting activities
-
- Installation of two graphical and portable sensing systems
to help the pilot
-
- The Port Authority of Gioia Tauro has purchased a
Channel Pilot MK3 detection system with the aim of giving
support for mega container piloting operations
along the canal of the Calabrian port port. It is a
instrumentation, equipped with a geo-localization system, capable of
offer a wide range of precision data to support
manoeuvring activities, which can increase safety in
all situations of poor visibility or even for reasons
dimensional dimensions, as in the case of the entry and maneuvering of large ships
operating in confined spaces or shallow seabeds.
-
- The aim is to ensure efficient services
inside the port through the installation of two systems of
graphic-portable pilot-aid detection of the type "PPU
Portable Pilot Unit. Thanks to this instrumentation of
generation will make the maneuver safer in
entrance and mooring, also allowing the possibility of
the port of Gioia Tauro at night.
-
- The Portable Pilot Unit is in addition to the other equipment
port to increase the efficiency and safety of the
naval maneuvers, including the recent new detection and
management of current data, wave height,
tide and weather data, to ensure the management in
safety of the entry of ultra-large ships 24 hours a day.
-
- Pointing out that the provision of ultra-modern services allows
also to increase the operation of the port, the Commissioner
port authority, Andrea Agostinelli, has
confirmed that the volume of containerized traffic moveded
this year from the Calabrian port port will reach
three million teu.
