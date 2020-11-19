



November 19, 2020

Original news The port of Gioia Tauro has been equipped with a new system to support piloting activities

Installation of two graphical and portable sensing systems to help the pilot

The Port Authority of Gioia Tauro has purchased a Channel Pilot MK3 detection system with the aim of giving support for mega container piloting operations along the canal of the Calabrian port port. It is a instrumentation, equipped with a geo-localization system, capable of offer a wide range of precision data to support manoeuvring activities, which can increase safety in all situations of poor visibility or even for reasons dimensional dimensions, as in the case of the entry and maneuvering of large ships operating in confined spaces or shallow seabeds.

The aim is to ensure efficient services inside the port through the installation of two systems of graphic-portable pilot-aid detection of the type "PPU Portable Pilot Unit. Thanks to this instrumentation of generation will make the maneuver safer in entrance and mooring, also allowing the possibility of the port of Gioia Tauro at night.

The Portable Pilot Unit is in addition to the other equipment port to increase the efficiency and safety of the naval maneuvers, including the recent new detection and management of current data, wave height, tide and weather data, to ensure the management in safety of the entry of ultra-large ships 24 hours a day.

Pointing out that the provision of ultra-modern services allows also to increase the operation of the port, the Commissioner port authority, Andrea Agostinelli, has confirmed that the volume of containerized traffic moveded this year from the Calabrian port port will reach three million teu.







