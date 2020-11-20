|
|
|
|
November 20, 2020
|
|
- In October, Chinese seaports recorded the
own new historical record of monthly container traffic
-
- Overall, freight traffic at port ports
was 836.0 million tonnes (+6.0%)
-
- Last month, freight traffic from ports
reached a new historical record having been equal to
1.33 billion tons, an increase of +9.8%
october 2019 and with an increase of 15.6 million tonnes
compared to the previous monthly record set in September 2020.
In seaports alone, traffic was 836.0 million
tonnes (+6.0%), which is the new peak of traffic
never reached in October, while in the in-house ports the
traffic totalled the new historical record of 492.2 million
tonnes, with an increase of +16.8% on October 2019 and an increase in
of 11.2 million tons on the previous record of September
Last.
-
- The only traffic to and from abroad moveded in October 2020
from Chinese ports was 390.4 million tons,
volume that represents the record for this month and an increase in
+6.0% on October 2019. Seaports only, with 346.9
million tons, set their own record for the month
october and an increase of +5.5% on October 2019, while the
inland port, with 43.5 million tons of international goods,
they also set the new record for this month and a
increase of +10.4% on October last year.
-
- As for the Chinese ports that moved the
more traffic, at the top of the
ranking is Ningbo-Zhoushan with 101.6 million
tonnes (+9.6%) followed by Tangshan with 63.3 million
tonnes (+11.0%), Shanghai with 59.2 million tonnes (+4.1%)
and Guangzhou with 51.6 million tons (+2.7%). The ranking
ports developed taking into account only international traffic
moved by stopovers always sees Ningbo-Zhoushan in first place
with 47.9 million tonnes (+12.8%) followed by Qingdao with 37.2
million tonnes (+4.2%), Shanghai with 36.0 million tonnes
tonnes (+8.7%), Rizhao with 28.0 million tonnes (+6.4%),
Tianjin with 26.9 million tons (+8.1%), Tangshan with 26.4
million tonnes (+3.3%) and Shenzhen with 17.7 million
tonnes (+22.2%).
-
- Last month, the only containerised traffic moved by
chinese ports amounted to 24.6 million teu, which
is the new historical monthly record, an increase of +11.4%
october 2019 and a growth of 100,000 teu on the previous peak of
september 2020. The seaports alone have moved
21.7 million teu, a volume that marks the new historical record and a
up by +10.9% on October 2019, while inland ports
2.9 million teu, which represents an increase in the number of
+14.6% on October last year, the new record for this
month and a volume 20,000 teu lower than the historical record
established in September 2020.
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, Chinese ports moved
a total of 11.93 billion tonnes of goods, with a
increase of +3.7% over the period January-October last year
year, of which 7.86 billion tonnes are moveded by ports
maritime workers (+2.9%) and 4.08 billion from in-house ports (+5.1%). The only
traffic to and from abroad amounted to a total of
3.76 billion tonnes (+4.4%), of which 3.35 billion tonnes
seaports (+4.3%) and 402.9 million from the Inland
port (+5.0%). The most significant volumes of traffic
have been moved from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan
with 448.6 million tonnes (+5.2%), Qingdao with 373.3 million tonnes
(+6.3%), Shanghai with 321.3 million tonnes
(-3.7%), Rizhao with 274.9 million tonnes (+6.5%), Tangshan
with 248.0 million tonnes (+7.9%), Tianjin with 243.7 million tonnes
tonnes (+4.8%) and Shenzhen with 153.2 million tons
(+3.8%).
-
- In the first ten months of this year, traffic alone
container was equal to a total of 217.2 million teu
(0%), of which 192.9 million teu were moved from seaports
(+0.2%) and 24.3 million teu from in-house ports (-1.6%). The most
significant volumes of containerised traffic have been
shanghai ports (35.9 million teu, -1.7%),
Ningbo-Zhoushan (24.1 million teu, +2.4%), Shenzhen (21.5 million
of teu, +0.2%), Guangzhou (19.0 million teu, +1.1%), Qingdao
(18.0 million teu, +3.2%) and Tianjin (15.5 million teu, +5.6%).
|
