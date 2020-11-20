



November 20, 2020

Original news In October, Chinese seaports recorded the own new historical record of monthly container traffic

Overall, freight traffic at port ports was 836.0 million tonnes (+6.0%)

Last month, freight traffic from ports reached a new historical record having been equal to 1.33 billion tons, an increase of +9.8% october 2019 and with an increase of 15.6 million tonnes compared to the previous monthly record set in September 2020. In seaports alone, traffic was 836.0 million tonnes (+6.0%), which is the new peak of traffic never reached in October, while in the in-house ports the traffic totalled the new historical record of 492.2 million tonnes, with an increase of +16.8% on October 2019 and an increase in of 11.2 million tons on the previous record of September Last.

The only traffic to and from abroad moveded in October 2020 from Chinese ports was 390.4 million tons, volume that represents the record for this month and an increase in +6.0% on October 2019. Seaports only, with 346.9 million tons, set their own record for the month october and an increase of +5.5% on October 2019, while the inland port, with 43.5 million tons of international goods, they also set the new record for this month and a increase of +10.4% on October last year.

As for the Chinese ports that moved the more traffic, at the top of the ranking is Ningbo-Zhoushan with 101.6 million tonnes (+9.6%) followed by Tangshan with 63.3 million tonnes (+11.0%), Shanghai with 59.2 million tonnes (+4.1%) and Guangzhou with 51.6 million tons (+2.7%). The ranking ports developed taking into account only international traffic moved by stopovers always sees Ningbo-Zhoushan in first place with 47.9 million tonnes (+12.8%) followed by Qingdao with 37.2 million tonnes (+4.2%), Shanghai with 36.0 million tonnes tonnes (+8.7%), Rizhao with 28.0 million tonnes (+6.4%), Tianjin with 26.9 million tons (+8.1%), Tangshan with 26.4 million tonnes (+3.3%) and Shenzhen with 17.7 million tonnes (+22.2%).

Last month, the only containerised traffic moved by chinese ports amounted to 24.6 million teu, which is the new historical monthly record, an increase of +11.4% october 2019 and a growth of 100,000 teu on the previous peak of september 2020. The seaports alone have moved 21.7 million teu, a volume that marks the new historical record and a up by +10.9% on October 2019, while inland ports 2.9 million teu, which represents an increase in the number of +14.6% on October last year, the new record for this month and a volume 20,000 teu lower than the historical record established in September 2020.

In the first ten months of 2020, Chinese ports moved a total of 11.93 billion tonnes of goods, with a increase of +3.7% over the period January-October last year year, of which 7.86 billion tonnes are moveded by ports maritime workers (+2.9%) and 4.08 billion from in-house ports (+5.1%). The only traffic to and from abroad amounted to a total of 3.76 billion tonnes (+4.4%), of which 3.35 billion tonnes seaports (+4.3%) and 402.9 million from the Inland port (+5.0%). The most significant volumes of traffic have been moved from the ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan with 448.6 million tonnes (+5.2%), Qingdao with 373.3 million tonnes (+6.3%), Shanghai with 321.3 million tonnes (-3.7%), Rizhao with 274.9 million tonnes (+6.5%), Tangshan with 248.0 million tonnes (+7.9%), Tianjin with 243.7 million tonnes tonnes (+4.8%) and Shenzhen with 153.2 million tons (+3.8%).

In the first ten months of this year, traffic alone container was equal to a total of 217.2 million teu (0%), of which 192.9 million teu were moved from seaports (+0.2%) and 24.3 million teu from in-house ports (-1.6%). The most significant volumes of containerised traffic have been shanghai ports (35.9 million teu, -1.7%), Ningbo-Zhoushan (24.1 million teu, +2.4%), Shenzhen (21.5 million of teu, +0.2%), Guangzhou (19.0 million teu, +1.1%), Qingdao (18.0 million teu, +3.2%) and Tianjin (15.5 million teu, +5.6%).









