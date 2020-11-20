|
|
|
|
November 20, 2020
|
|
- Record third quarter for CMA French group
Cgm
-
- Never have both financial performance and
volumes of containerised cargoes carried by the fleet
-
- In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues
cma French reached a record 8.09
billion, an increase of +6.1% over the period
July-September 2019 and 390 million more than in 2019
second quarter of 2019 when the previous quarter of 2019 was recorded
Record. The only revenues generated by the transport business
containerized maritime sector amounted to $6.20 billion
(+7.7%) and those produced by logistics activities at 1.90
billion (+6.5%). Operating expenses, on the other hand, fell by -3.4%
to $6.39 billion globally.
-
- EBITDA reached a record value of 1.70 billion
(+68.0%), with a contribution of 1.45 billion from the
of the group's container fleet (+78.4%) and 182.9 million
logistics activities (+25.7%). New record also for
group operating profit of 1.07
billion (+239.2%), of which 931.2 billion were produced by the
of the accounting carriers (+246.3%) and 56.5 million from operations
logistics (+63.8%). New record values also for ante profit
tax that was 600.6 million (+678.0%) and for profit
totalled 572.5 million (+984.3%), while profit
attributable to the shareholders of the parent company was 566.9
million dollars (+1,148.7%), lower than only the result
of 849.0 million obtained in the second quarter of 2010.
-
- After three consecutive quarters of decline, in the third quarter of
this year the containerised cargoes transported by the
CMA CGM increased by +1.1% to 5.6 million teu, a volume that
represents the new quarterly historical record.
-
- In the first nine months of 2020, the fleet transported
a total of 15.3 million teu, with a decrease of -5.6%
at the same time last year. In the period
January-September 2020 revenues amounted to 22.28 billion
(-2.0%), EBITDA at 3.88 billion (+41.3%), EBIT at 1.99
billion (+128.8%) and net profit at $767.7 million
compared to a net loss of -101.1 million in the first nine months
2019.
|
|