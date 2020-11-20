



November 20, 2020

Never have both financial performance and volumes of containerised cargoes carried by the fleet

In the third quarter of this year, the group's revenues cma French reached a record 8.09 billion, an increase of +6.1% over the period July-September 2019 and 390 million more than in 2019 second quarter of 2019 when the previous quarter of 2019 was recorded Record. The only revenues generated by the transport business containerized maritime sector amounted to $6.20 billion (+7.7%) and those produced by logistics activities at 1.90 billion (+6.5%). Operating expenses, on the other hand, fell by -3.4% to $6.39 billion globally.

EBITDA reached a record value of 1.70 billion (+68.0%), with a contribution of 1.45 billion from the of the group's container fleet (+78.4%) and 182.9 million logistics activities (+25.7%). New record also for group operating profit of 1.07 billion (+239.2%), of which 931.2 billion were produced by the of the accounting carriers (+246.3%) and 56.5 million from operations logistics (+63.8%). New record values also for ante profit tax that was 600.6 million (+678.0%) and for profit totalled 572.5 million (+984.3%), while profit attributable to the shareholders of the parent company was 566.9 million dollars (+1,148.7%), lower than only the result of 849.0 million obtained in the second quarter of 2010.

After three consecutive quarters of decline, in the third quarter of this year the containerised cargoes transported by the CMA CGM increased by +1.1% to 5.6 million teu, a volume that represents the new quarterly historical record.

In the first nine months of 2020, the fleet transported a total of 15.3 million teu, with a decrease of -5.6% at the same time last year. In the period January-September 2020 revenues amounted to 22.28 billion (-2.0%), EBITDA at 3.88 billion (+41.3%), EBIT at 1.99 billion (+128.8%) and net profit at $767.7 million compared to a net loss of -101.1 million in the first nine months 2019.











