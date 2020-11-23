



November 23, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In October, container traffic fell in the port of Algeciras

In the first ten months of 2020, 4.2 million teu (-1.8%)

Last month freight traffic in the port of Algeciras unchanged from the one expected in October 2019 amounted to almost 9.4 million tonnes. Traffic containerised, after four consecutive months of growth, is returned to contract having been equal to 5.6 million tons (-3.5%), a total that in terms of 20' containers moveded is 438,000 teu (-5.7%). The miscellaneous goods amounted to 809,000 tonnes (+7.3%), liquid bulk at 2.6 million tonnes (+3.7%) and dry bulk at 80,000 tons (+9.7%).

In the first ten months of 2020, the Spanish port moved a total of 89.8 million tonnes of cargoes, with a down -2.7% on the same period last year. The containerised cargoes amounted to 54.5 million tonnes (+0.4%) with a container handling that has been of 4.2 million teu (-1.8%). Conventional goods totalled 7.5 million tonnes (+0.7%), liquid bulk 24.3 million tonnes tonnes (-5.7%) and solid bulk 446,000 tons (-51,7%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail