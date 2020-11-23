|
November 23, 2020
- In October, container traffic fell in the port of
Algeciras
- In the first ten months of 2020, 4.2
million teu (-1.8%)
- Last month freight traffic in the port of Algeciras
unchanged from the one expected in October 2019
amounted to almost 9.4 million tonnes. Traffic
containerised, after four consecutive months of growth, is
returned to contract having been equal to 5.6 million tons
(-3.5%), a total that in terms of 20' containers moveded is
438,000 teu (-5.7%). The miscellaneous goods amounted to 809,000
tonnes (+7.3%), liquid bulk at 2.6 million tonnes
(+3.7%) and dry bulk at 80,000 tons (+9.7%).
- In the first ten months of 2020, the Spanish port moved
a total of 89.8 million tonnes of cargoes, with a
down -2.7% on the same period last year. The
containerised cargoes amounted to 54.5 million tonnes
(+0.4%) with a container handling that has been of
4.2 million teu (-1.8%). Conventional goods totalled
7.5 million tonnes (+0.7%), liquid bulk 24.3 million tonnes
tonnes (-5.7%) and solid bulk 446,000 tons
(-51,7%).
