November 24, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of
Hamburg fell by -8.0%
- In the first nine months of this year, the decline was
-10,7%
- In the period July-September of this year, for the fourth
consecutive quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg
fell to 32.0 million tonnes,
down by -8.0% over the same period of 2019. Goods
landing amounted to 18.1 million tonnes (-10.8%) And
those on boarding at 13.9 million tonnes (-4.8%).
- Overall, miscellaneous goods fell by -5.4%
to 22.7 million tonnes, with traffic of 22.7 million tonnes
container, which amounted to 2.2 million teu (-4.9%) And
consisting of 2.0 million full containers (-3.8%) and 300,000
voids (0%). The reduction in traffic in
which amounted to 9.3 million tonnes
(-13.9%), of which 6.5 million tonnes of solid bulk
(-12,2%) and 2.8 million tons of liquid loads (-17.6%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, the German port
total of 93.2 million tonnes of goods, with a reduction in the
-10.7% on the corresponding period last year, of which 51.8%
million tonnes of goods on landing (-14.4%) and 41.4 million
tons at boarding (-5.5%). In the field of miscellaneous goods
a total of 62.5 million tonnes were moveded
(-9.9%), including container traffic of 6.3 million
teu (-9.9%) of which 5.6 million were full (-9.7%) and 800,000 empty
(-4,8%). Dry bulk totalled 6.5 million
tonnes (-12.2%) and liquid ones 2.8 million tons
(-17,6%).
