



November 24, 2020

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg fell by -8.0%

In the first nine months of this year, the decline was -10,7%

In the period July-September of this year, for the fourth consecutive quarter, freight traffic in the port of Hamburg fell to 32.0 million tonnes, down by -8.0% over the same period of 2019. Goods landing amounted to 18.1 million tonnes (-10.8%) And those on boarding at 13.9 million tonnes (-4.8%).

Overall, miscellaneous goods fell by -5.4% to 22.7 million tonnes, with traffic of 22.7 million tonnes container, which amounted to 2.2 million teu (-4.9%) And consisting of 2.0 million full containers (-3.8%) and 300,000 voids (0%). The reduction in traffic in which amounted to 9.3 million tonnes (-13.9%), of which 6.5 million tonnes of solid bulk (-12,2%) and 2.8 million tons of liquid loads (-17.6%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the German port total of 93.2 million tonnes of goods, with a reduction in the -10.7% on the corresponding period last year, of which 51.8% million tonnes of goods on landing (-14.4%) and 41.4 million tons at boarding (-5.5%). In the field of miscellaneous goods a total of 62.5 million tonnes were moveded (-9.9%), including container traffic of 6.3 million teu (-9.9%) of which 5.6 million were full (-9.7%) and 800,000 empty (-4,8%). Dry bulk totalled 6.5 million tonnes (-12.2%) and liquid ones 2.8 million tons (-17,6%).











