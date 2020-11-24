ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
November 24, 2020

In mid-December CMA CGM will inaugurate a new intra-Mediterranean service

In Italy it will scale the ports of Genoa and Salerno

On December 16th, the CMA'French company CGM to launch new Turkey Med Express 2 pendulum service (TMX 2) linking Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria. In the line service, which will have weekly frequency, three 1,100 teu container containers will be used. The rotation, which will be completed in 21 days, will touch the ports of Gemlik, Gebze, Ambarli, Aliaga, Salerno, Genoa, Marseille, Algiers, Skikda, Annaba and Gemlik.



