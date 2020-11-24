|
November 24, 2020
- In mid-December CMA CGM will inaugurate a new
intra-Mediterranean service
- In Italy it will scale the ports of Genoa and Salerno
- On December 16th, the CMA'French company
CGM to launch new Turkey Med Express 2 pendulum service
(TMX 2) linking Turkey, Italy, France and Algeria.
In the line service, which will have weekly frequency,
three 1,100 teu container containers will be used. The rotation,
which will be completed in 21 days, will touch the ports of
Gemlik, Gebze, Ambarli, Aliaga, Salerno, Genoa, Marseille, Algiers,
Skikda, Annaba and Gemlik.