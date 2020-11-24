|
- Interferry launches investigation into ferries in service in
with a view to the approval of the new emission standards for ships
- Roos: the multifaceted nature of ferry services requires
operational flexibility and there is no technical solution
that ensures compliance with the rules
- Interferry, the international association of
ferry fleets, has launched an investigation into the
among its associates that is expected to be completed by
year-end and which focuses on the energy efficiency of
ships, an investigation that aims to ensure that ferries
currently in service can comply with the first measures on
greenhouse gas emissions agreed in principle
at last week's meeting of the Protection Committee
marine environment (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization
(IMO), which is expected to be definitively approved in
next meeting of the MEPC to be held next June
(
of the 18th
November 2020). By 2023, in fact, ships in service
will have to comply with new energy efficiency values
set, as a first step towards the goal of achieving in the
2030 an improvement of 40% compared to 2008 values. If this
it will not happen, ships will be banned from operating.
- Recalling that the assessment of energy performance
ships will take place mainly with reference to the new
energy efficiency existing ships index (eexi) tool
interferry's director of regulatory affairs, Johan Roos,
explained that "IMO regulations are generally based on
on the conditions governing maritime transport in water
deep, which are not always appropriate for the smallest
short sea shipping segment. The main
obligation to comply with EEXI - he pointed out - it is
related to the limitation of power. Usually ships
ocean power can limit installed power and reduce
moderately the speed to meet the "performance of the
required for a maritime transport sector.
Instead - roos specified - the multifaceted nature of the services
ferry for the transport of passengers and goods requires
operational flexibility and there is no technical solution
that ensures compliance with the rules.'
- Interferry has announced that, before starting the investigation,
the association carried out a sample check that involved
125 ro-ro vessels and 110 ro-pax vessels which found that
many ferries currently in service may not be
comply with EEXI, just as this tool is
currently proposed, and not because these ships are
inefficient, but because of the structure of the expected standards.
- "From today to the 76th meeting of the MEPC of the
next June - roos pointed out - will have to be carried out
a lot of work to define the details of both the system and the
possible necessary sectoral adjustments. For members of
Interferry is of paramount importance to collect as many
as much relevant fleet data as possible, to ensure that
EEXI is implemented in a fair and reasonable manner.'
