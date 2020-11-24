



November 24, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Interferry launches investigation into ferries in service in with a view to the approval of the new emission standards for ships

Roos: the multifaceted nature of ferry services requires operational flexibility and there is no technical solution that ensures compliance with the rules

Interferry, the international association of ferry fleets, has launched an investigation into the among its associates that is expected to be completed by year-end and which focuses on the energy efficiency of ships, an investigation that aims to ensure that ferries currently in service can comply with the first measures on greenhouse gas emissions agreed in principle at last week's meeting of the Protection Committee marine environment (MEPC) of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), which is expected to be definitively approved in next meeting of the MEPC to be held next June ( of the 18th November 2020). By 2023, in fact, ships in service will have to comply with new energy efficiency values set, as a first step towards the goal of achieving in the 2030 an improvement of 40% compared to 2008 values. If this it will not happen, ships will be banned from operating.

Recalling that the assessment of energy performance ships will take place mainly with reference to the new energy efficiency existing ships index (eexi) tool interferry's director of regulatory affairs, Johan Roos, explained that "IMO regulations are generally based on on the conditions governing maritime transport in water deep, which are not always appropriate for the smallest short sea shipping segment. The main obligation to comply with EEXI - he pointed out - it is related to the limitation of power. Usually ships ocean power can limit installed power and reduce moderately the speed to meet the "performance of the required for a maritime transport sector. Instead - roos specified - the multifaceted nature of the services ferry for the transport of passengers and goods requires operational flexibility and there is no technical solution that ensures compliance with the rules.'

Interferry has announced that, before starting the investigation, the association carried out a sample check that involved 125 ro-ro vessels and 110 ro-pax vessels which found that many ferries currently in service may not be comply with EEXI, just as this tool is currently proposed, and not because these ships are inefficient, but because of the structure of the expected standards.

"From today to the 76th meeting of the MEPC of the next June - roos pointed out - will have to be carried out a lot of work to define the details of both the system and the possible necessary sectoral adjustments. For members of Interferry is of paramount importance to collect as many as much relevant fleet data as possible, to ensure that EEXI is implemented in a fair and reasonable manner.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail