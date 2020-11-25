



November 25, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news New resources at Interporto Padova for the completion of the intermodal terminal functionality

Funds for the automation of loading/unloading operations, the adaptation and upgrading of railway infrastructure and the construction of rest areas

Interporto Padova obtained from the Ministry of Infrastructure transport, a contribution of 4.5 million under the resources made available by the government for the completion of the national network of interports. On 22 June, the Dicastery published the notice for the submission of projects for which the interports asked for funding, which covers 60% planned investment, and on 3 November the Commission the ministerial committee responsible for examining applications concluded its Work. The intervention for which Interporto Padova Spa obtained the contribution concerns one of the three phases of the Masterplan 2020, already started later this year, and completes the path of development, already recognized and supported in recent years also in european level, which has affected the Intermodal Terminal, today equipped with four electric portal cranes, 750-meter rails and a new automated road access gate.

The contribution obtained will be used to finance a series of initiatives to complete the features of the Intermodal terminal with particular reference to automation loading/unloading of loading units intermodal (containers, semi-trailers and swap bodies), adaptation and upgrading of the railway infrastructure that connects the terminal's binary beam to Padua's RFI station interport, to the construction of additional safe parking areas for drivers and the adaptation of infrastructure for the reception and management of refrigerated loading units.

"This contribution," explained the President of Interporto Padova, Sergio Gelain - helps us to continue our plan that wants to confirm the role of Interporto Padova, already the Core node of the Ten-T European Transport Network. Even the new Regional Transport Plan, recently approved - Gelain recalled - identifies Interporto Padova as a structure for freight transport, strategicity also confirmed by the the recent signing of the addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding for the implementation of the interventions and for the start of the consequent functional and design insights for the enhancement of the padua railway junction between the Ministry of Transport, the Veneto, Municipality of Padua, Italian Railway Network and FS Sistemi Urban areas.'

'The strategic nature of rail transport and intermodal aspects in particular - added the Director of general of Interporto Padova, Roberto Tosetto - emerged in evidently right in the lockdown period and the demand for rail freight transport is growing. We, also thanks to this contribution, we are able not only to respond positively to the demand of operators in the sector, but looking to the future, we have set up a development plan that based on digitalization and automation. Infrastructure are very important, but to manage all the information that trains, trucks, containers through procedures digital technologies of the latest generation and automate the most possible loading and unloading operations, allow a recovery of the efficiency and handling capacity as well Important. This - specified Tosetto - has already allowed to expand the activity of our terminal to the semi-trailer traffic, with relations to the centre-north Europe, and allows us to strengthen intermodal connections with southern Italy. A possibility of greater connection accessibility to freight traffic to and from the territories of the our country with a mode of transport, which we must remember it, is among the most sustainable from a point from an environmental point of view.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail