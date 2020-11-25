|
- New resources at Interporto Padova for the completion of the
intermodal terminal functionality
-
- Funds for the automation of loading/unloading operations,
the adaptation and upgrading of railway infrastructure and the
construction of rest areas
-
- Interporto Padova obtained from the Ministry of Infrastructure
transport, a contribution of 4.5 million under the
resources made available by the government for the completion of the
national network of interports. On 22 June, the Dicastery
published the notice for the submission of projects for which
the interports asked for funding, which covers 60%
planned investment, and on 3 November the Commission
the ministerial committee responsible for examining applications concluded its
Work. The intervention for which Interporto Padova Spa obtained
the contribution concerns one of the three phases of the Masterplan 2020, already
started later this year, and completes the path of
development, already recognized and supported in recent years also in
european level, which has affected the Intermodal Terminal, today
equipped with four electric portal cranes, 750-meter rails
and a new automated road access gate.
-
- The contribution obtained will be used to finance a
series of initiatives to complete the features of the
Intermodal terminal with particular reference to automation
loading/unloading of loading units
intermodal (containers, semi-trailers and swap bodies),
adaptation and upgrading of the railway infrastructure that
connects the terminal's binary beam to Padua's RFI station
interport, to the construction of additional safe parking areas for
drivers and the adaptation of infrastructure for the
reception and management of refrigerated loading units.
-
- "This contribution," explained the President of
Interporto Padova, Sergio Gelain - helps us to continue our
plan that wants to confirm the role of Interporto Padova, already
the Core node of the Ten-T European Transport Network.
Even the new Regional Transport Plan, recently approved -
Gelain recalled - identifies Interporto Padova as a structure
for freight transport, strategicity also confirmed by the
the recent signing of the addendum to the Memorandum of Understanding for the
implementation of the interventions and for the start of the consequent
functional and design insights for the enhancement of the
padua railway junction between the Ministry of Transport, the
Veneto, Municipality of Padua, Italian Railway Network and FS Sistemi
Urban areas.'
-
- 'The strategic nature of rail transport and
intermodal aspects in particular - added the Director of
general of Interporto Padova, Roberto Tosetto - emerged in
evidently right in the lockdown period and the demand for
rail freight transport is growing. We, also thanks to
this contribution, we are able not only to respond
positively to the demand of operators in the sector, but
looking to the future, we have set up a development plan that
based on digitalization and automation. Infrastructure
are very important, but to manage all the information that
trains, trucks, containers through procedures
digital technologies of the latest generation and automate the most
possible loading and unloading operations, allow a recovery of the
efficiency and handling capacity as well
Important. This - specified Tosetto - has already
allowed to expand the activity of our terminal to the
semi-trailer traffic, with relations to the centre-north
Europe, and allows us to strengthen intermodal connections with
southern Italy. A possibility of greater connection
accessibility to freight traffic to and from the territories of the
our country with a mode of transport, which we must
remember it, is among the most sustainable from a point
from an environmental point of view.'
