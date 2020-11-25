



November 25, 2020

Fincantieri will build a new construction site for large ships in Progreso, Yucatán

$150 million investment planned

The Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri and the Government of the Mexican state of Yucatán have signed a letter of intent to build industrial and maritime infrastructure in the port of Progreso, a project that is part of the the extension and modernisation of the port area in which includes the design and construction of a new repair, conversion and maintenance site of ships to be cruise and other large ships.

The first phase of the project, which involves an investment of 150 million dollars from the Italian company, in addition to the construction of the shipyard that Fincantieri will manage through a concession contract lasting 40 years, provides for the also the construction of ground structures, the acquisition and the installation of a floating pier, elevated platforms, warehouses, machinery and equipment.

Fincantieri has announced that the new shipyard provides for the inside two masonry basins, the largest in the american continent, able to accommodate ships up to 400 meters of length, in particular cruise ships, as well as large oil & gas carriers and units that need to be complex operations. It will also be equipped with a lifting units up to 150 meters in length, about 1,000 meters of quays, cranes, workshops, special equipment, offices and warehouses. The creation of the construction site will be initially managed by the Government of the State of Yucatán and will leave by the first half of 2021 to end, after several phases, by 2027. The government, in fact, will manage first jobs directly through an ad hoc company that will take charge of the dredging and construction of the infrastructure and primary installations. Fincantieri, which will guarantee advice from the outset, will provide the next phase, including through the participation of other partners, taking care of the realization of the advanced facilities, including workshops and lifting equipment, the installation of equipment and finally the start-up of the activities, which will include the appropriate training of the staff, carried out in advance both on site and in Italy at institutes and at fincantieri academy.

Fincantieri also specified that once the construction site will have reached full operational capacity it is estimated which may employ around 700 full-time resources, as well as a network of the related sector that can involve up to 2,500 workers in periods of greatest activity.

There is the possibility to activate a second and a third phase of the project raising the investment up to 550 millions of dollars.









