November 25, 2020
- Fincantieri will build a new construction site for large
ships in Progreso, Yucatán
-
- $150 million investment planned
-
- The Italian naval mechanical group Fincantieri and the Government of the
Mexican state of Yucatán have signed a letter
of intent to build industrial and maritime infrastructure in the
port of Progreso, a project that is part of the
the extension and modernisation of the port area in
which includes the design and construction of a new
repair, conversion and maintenance site of ships to be
cruise and other large ships.
-
- The first phase of the project, which involves an investment of 150
million dollars from the Italian company, in addition to the
construction of the shipyard that Fincantieri will manage
through a concession contract lasting 40 years, provides for the
also the construction of ground structures, the acquisition and
the installation of a floating pier, elevated platforms,
warehouses, machinery and equipment.
-
- Fincantieri has announced that the new shipyard provides for the
inside two masonry basins, the largest in the
american continent, able to accommodate ships up to 400 meters of
length, in particular cruise ships, as well as large
oil & gas carriers and units that need to be
complex operations. It will also be equipped with a
lifting units up to 150 meters in length, about
1,000 meters of quays, cranes, workshops, special equipment,
offices and warehouses. The creation of the construction site will be
initially managed by the Government of the State of Yucatán and
will leave by the first half of 2021 to end,
after several phases, by 2027. The government, in fact, will manage
first jobs directly through an ad hoc company that
will take charge of the dredging and construction of the
infrastructure and primary installations. Fincantieri, which will guarantee
advice from the outset, will provide
the next phase, including through the
participation of other partners, taking care of the realization of the
advanced facilities, including workshops and lifting equipment,
the installation of equipment and finally the start-up of the
activities, which will include the appropriate training of the
staff, carried out in advance both on site and in Italy at
institutes and at fincantieri academy.
-
- Fincantieri also specified that once the construction site
will have reached full operational capacity it is estimated
which may employ around 700 full-time resources, as well as
a network of the related sector that can involve up to
2,500 workers in periods of greatest activity.
-
- There is the possibility to activate a second
and a third phase of the project raising the investment up to 550
millions of dollars.
