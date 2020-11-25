|
November 25, 2020
- Guido Grimaldi confirmed as President of the Association
Sustainable Intermodality Logistics
- Governing Council and General Meeting by videoconference
- Guido Grimaldi was confirmed today as President
of the Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association
(ALIS) for a further four years at the end of a day of
characterized by the Governing Council and the Shareholders' Meeting
association that took place by videoconference.
- "In these first four years," said Grimaldi, "
we were considered as a point of reference in the panorama
associative, having, for the first time in history, put to
system all the people of transport and logistics and created
synergies in the galaxy of the entire sector. Today it is the
when you start a new path to continue tracking
together, sharing our strategies and objectives to be set
right now so hard that our country is
unfortunately living in the midst of a health emergency and a
socio-economic crisis that is affecting many productive sectors, and
which is also causing serious consequences for the supply chain.
At the end of this really terrible year, therefore, he pointed out
the president of ALIS - it's time to recognize
the moral and social value of what has been done, and to continue
the intense work of the cluster for a 2021 relaunch and recovery in the
which we expect concrete signals from the government, as already
are coming, for example, through some measures, contained in the
draft budget bill 2021, relevant to our sector and
for our companies."
- Grimaldi highlighted the essential and strategic role played by
from the transport and logistics sector during the crisis
coronavirus: "while the Italian people remained
at home in compliance with the restrictions imposed by the government - he
remembered -- the people of transport and logistics instead
ensured the continuity of its maritime services,
rail and road, thus allowing the delivery of
food and basic necessities throughout the
national territory. It is for this reason, he added, that
I will never stop thanking all alis members for having
worked with great courage, determination and patriotic sense,
allowing Italy not to stop. That's why
I think it is right to thank all the men and women of the
transport and logistics, architects of this Italian miracle,
who, after doctors and health workers, have been and are
the true heroes of this terrible pandemic.
