



November 25, 2020

Guido Grimaldi was confirmed today as President of the Sustainable Intermodality Logistics Association (ALIS) for a further four years at the end of a day of characterized by the Governing Council and the Shareholders' Meeting association that took place by videoconference.

"In these first four years," said Grimaldi, " we were considered as a point of reference in the panorama associative, having, for the first time in history, put to system all the people of transport and logistics and created synergies in the galaxy of the entire sector. Today it is the when you start a new path to continue tracking together, sharing our strategies and objectives to be set right now so hard that our country is unfortunately living in the midst of a health emergency and a socio-economic crisis that is affecting many productive sectors, and which is also causing serious consequences for the supply chain. At the end of this really terrible year, therefore, he pointed out the president of ALIS - it's time to recognize the moral and social value of what has been done, and to continue the intense work of the cluster for a 2021 relaunch and recovery in the which we expect concrete signals from the government, as already are coming, for example, through some measures, contained in the draft budget bill 2021, relevant to our sector and for our companies."

Grimaldi highlighted the essential and strategic role played by from the transport and logistics sector during the crisis coronavirus: "while the Italian people remained at home in compliance with the restrictions imposed by the government - he remembered -- the people of transport and logistics instead ensured the continuity of its maritime services, rail and road, thus allowing the delivery of food and basic necessities throughout the national territory. It is for this reason, he added, that I will never stop thanking all alis members for having worked with great courage, determination and patriotic sense, allowing Italy not to stop. That's why I think it is right to thank all the men and women of the transport and logistics, architects of this Italian miracle, who, after doctors and health workers, have been and are the true heroes of this terrible pandemic.







