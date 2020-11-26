|
|
|
|
November 26, 2020
|
|
- Assarmatori urges government to do early and well on Plan
National Recovery and Resilience Team
-
- Messina: we cannot risk a delay that
risk of fundamental programmes for the country's recovery
-
- Assarmatori urges the government to do soon, and well, drafting
National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be
to the European Union by the end of the year. Assarmators -- he
explained the president of the shipowners' association, Stefano
Messina - "is aware of the complexity of the
proof that he is facing the government and in particular the minister
Paola De Micheli and appreciates her effort and commitment. It is necessary to do
soon -- he added -- why can't we risk a
delay that puts at risk fundamental programmes for the recovery
of the country. It is also necessary to do well because the assault on the
diligence that on many sides you're fearing you don't have to in
any way de-empower or worse declassricate decisive measures for a
increasingly sustainable maritime transport such as maritime transport programmes
for the renewal of short and long-haul ferry fleets,
the development of cold ironing in ports and those, involving
shipping, in new mobility projects with
hydrogen'.
-
- The shipowners' association recalled that in the drafts so far
pnrr not only is there recognition of the
maritime transport as the country's strategic infrastructure as well as
of the rail and road network, but figures are expected
two billion to renew the ferry fleets
of the short and long range for greener navigation, over
one billion for the electrification of docks in ports and three
billions for the development of hydrogen mobility.
-
- Figures - messina pointed out - which, thanks to the leverage
investments of shipowners, may be
Multiply. "It is- underlined the President
association - a unique opportunity for transport and
the whole economy, because shipping is one of the
sectors that have the greatest impact on the country's economy, such as
demonstrates a research carried out for Assarmatori by Nomisma that
shows how our cluster is in fourth place for capacity
activation in the ranking of the 63 sectors in which it is
the national economy. Which means that one euro spent
in active shipping a production of another 2.96 euros, while each
employee employed in the maritime transport sector active in other
3.64 jobs in the adjacent sectors.'
-
- Referring precisely to the question of employment, Messina
recalled that "by February Italy will have to transpose
the indication of the European Commission that has asked to extend
seafarers on ships of other European flags
tax relief on labour costs granted by Law 30/98
establishment of the International Register. Well -- he remarked the
president of Assarmatori -- this is also a great
opportunity to seize. Law 30/98 has made it possible to reverse the
negative trend and has increased Italian employment.
However, in recent years the number of employees has not
increased and the number of ships and tonnage of the fleet
struggle to grow. It is clear, therefore, that the
great chance of growth in maritime employment
national level derives from the employment of staff
from the widening of benefits to European ships.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail