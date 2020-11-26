



November 26, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assarmatori urges government to do early and well on Plan National Recovery and Resilience Team

Messina: we cannot risk a delay that risk of fundamental programmes for the country's recovery

Assarmatori urges the government to do soon, and well, drafting National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) to be to the European Union by the end of the year. Assarmators -- he explained the president of the shipowners' association, Stefano Messina - "is aware of the complexity of the proof that he is facing the government and in particular the minister Paola De Micheli and appreciates her effort and commitment. It is necessary to do soon -- he added -- why can't we risk a delay that puts at risk fundamental programmes for the recovery of the country. It is also necessary to do well because the assault on the diligence that on many sides you're fearing you don't have to in any way de-empower or worse declassricate decisive measures for a increasingly sustainable maritime transport such as maritime transport programmes for the renewal of short and long-haul ferry fleets, the development of cold ironing in ports and those, involving shipping, in new mobility projects with hydrogen'.

The shipowners' association recalled that in the drafts so far pnrr not only is there recognition of the maritime transport as the country's strategic infrastructure as well as of the rail and road network, but figures are expected two billion to renew the ferry fleets of the short and long range for greener navigation, over one billion for the electrification of docks in ports and three billions for the development of hydrogen mobility.

Figures - messina pointed out - which, thanks to the leverage investments of shipowners, may be Multiply. "It is- underlined the President association - a unique opportunity for transport and the whole economy, because shipping is one of the sectors that have the greatest impact on the country's economy, such as demonstrates a research carried out for Assarmatori by Nomisma that shows how our cluster is in fourth place for capacity activation in the ranking of the 63 sectors in which it is the national economy. Which means that one euro spent in active shipping a production of another 2.96 euros, while each employee employed in the maritime transport sector active in other 3.64 jobs in the adjacent sectors.'

Referring precisely to the question of employment, Messina recalled that "by February Italy will have to transpose the indication of the European Commission that has asked to extend seafarers on ships of other European flags tax relief on labour costs granted by Law 30/98 establishment of the International Register. Well -- he remarked the president of Assarmatori -- this is also a great opportunity to seize. Law 30/98 has made it possible to reverse the negative trend and has increased Italian employment. However, in recent years the number of employees has not increased and the number of ships and tonnage of the fleet struggle to grow. It is clear, therefore, that the great chance of growth in maritime employment national level derives from the employment of staff from the widening of benefits to European ships.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail