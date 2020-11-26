



November 26, 2020

Original news An estimated €925 million reduction in the contribution of the cruise tourism to the Italian economy

Presented the 2020 edition of "Italian Cruise Watch", the Report of Tourism Responses

In the whole of 2020, due to Covid-19, traffic cruise cruise in Italian ports will record about 800,000 passengers (-93.5% compared to the previous year), given that brings passenger handling back to 1993 values, and this will result in a decrease of EUR 925 million contribution of cruise tourism to the national economy. It is not a highlights the 2020 edition of "Italian Cruise Watch", the research report prepared by the research company and Tourism Responses consultancy that was presented today in the course of an online event live streaming.

In particular, the estimated non-contribution of the recreational, cultural and entertainment related to excursions on the ground is 336 million euros less than what expected, shopping in the shops of the cities of 273 million and local transport costs of EUR 128 million.

It is also expected that the most obvious impact of the failure of cruise country to the economy will be veneto (206 million euros less than the expectations), followed by Lazio (-204.6 million), Liguria (-176.5 (-120 million) and Sicily (-65 million euros).

Responses Tourism also carried out a new survey on a selected panel of about 100 active professionals with roles and long experience in the Italian cruise industry from which it appears that the majority of respondents believe that the passenger movement in Italian cruise ports will return pre-Covid level since 2023. In addition, despite the particular about 90% of respondents do not plan to leave the cruise industry and, indeed, more than half have in investment programme to strengthen its position at the Reboot.







