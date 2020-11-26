|
November 26, 2020
|
|
- An estimated €925 million reduction in the contribution of the
cruise tourism to the Italian economy
-
- Presented the 2020 edition of "Italian Cruise Watch",
the Report of Tourism Responses
-
- In the whole of 2020, due to Covid-19, traffic
cruise cruise in Italian ports will record about 800,000
passengers (-93.5% compared to the previous year), given that
brings passenger handling back to 1993 values, and this
will result in a decrease of EUR 925 million
contribution of cruise tourism to the national economy. It is not a
highlights the 2020 edition of "Italian Cruise Watch", the
research report prepared by the research company and
Tourism Responses consultancy that was presented today in the
course of an online event live streaming.
-
- In particular, the estimated non-contribution of the
recreational, cultural and entertainment related to excursions
on the ground is 336 million euros less than what
expected, shopping in the shops of the cities of 273 million
and local transport costs of EUR 128 million.
-
- It is also expected that the most obvious impact of the
failure of cruise country to the economy will be
veneto (206 million euros less than the
expectations), followed by Lazio (-204.6 million), Liguria (-176.5
(-120 million) and Sicily (-65 million euros).
-
- Responses Tourism also carried out a new survey on a
selected panel of about 100 active professionals with roles
and long experience in the Italian cruise industry from which
it appears that the majority of respondents believe that the
passenger movement in Italian cruise ports will return
pre-Covid level since 2023. In addition, despite the particular
about 90% of respondents do not plan to leave the
cruise industry and, indeed, more than half have in
investment programme to strengthen its position at the
Reboot.
