



November 27, 2020

With the 2021 budget, the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea North allocates €468 million in investments Infrastructure

Planned resources to support businesses and port work

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the 2021 forecast by the port authority, which provides resources for EUR 468 million for the construction of infrastructure works. The AdSP has pointed out that this is a very important figure if compared to the amount of resources allocated in 2020 to the same type of assets that amounted to 24 million Euro.

The most valuable intervention planned for next year is represented by the realization of the first phase of the Dock europe, with particular reference to maritime works (375 million euros). Among other interventions, the construction of the new Border Control Point (12.5 million), maintenance extraordinary curvilinear dam (33 million), the redevelopment of the port of Capraia in the vicinity (850,000 euros), the re-release of Pier 13 and the reprophylaxis of the access channel to the Tuscan Dock (before phase, 1.5 million), a first intervention in the Bellana area aimed at sports boating (one million), the realization of a further stretch of quay at -18 meters deep in continuation the profile of the North Dock of the port of Piombino (33 million), the design of the new Maritime Station of the port of Portoferraio (200 thousand euros) and dredging areas at sea of the port of the Piombino Lock (2.5 million).

The forecast budget shows a operating deficit of €15 million for the many capital investments. The port authority has specified that this is a deficit that is covered by use for the same amount as the surplus administration as of December 31, 2020 which is equal to €93.1 million, of which €60.6 million is available.

In addition, the AdSP has made it known that, without prejudice to the difficult ongoing economic situation, in 2021 it expects to forfeit almost 20 million euros from the application of taxes dockers and anchorages, and over 11 million euros resulting from the payment of the concession fees.

"This is the case," said The President of the AdSP, Stefano Corsini - of a forecast balance sheet built in order to allow the Port System Authority to address the current contingent challenges, with the aim of continuing and speed up the process of port modernisation.'

Corsini pointed out that with the surplus of administration, in adjustment to the 2020 budget, have been reduced income from state royalties amounting to three million euros and stressed that "the will to of the administration is to support the most possible terminal terminal drivers who have suffered reductions in turnover at covid-19 emergency, in application of art. 199 of the decree-law 34/2020. For 2021 - he announced - adequate resources set aside on the basis of the rules and indications ministers who will soon be formalized also in the light of the joint examination at the National Conference of AdSPs.'

In addition, the port authority announced that it had allocated 2.5 million euros in the budget for port companies (Art.16) and the Agency for Work in Port (Art.17) to cover the resources to be disbursed pursuant to art. 199 of the Decree-Law for each more non-start-up round than in 2019 caused by the covid emergency (90 euros per turn).

During the meeting, the Management Committee also expressed opinion in favour of determining the maximum number of authorisations for 2021 for the purpose of carrying out the operations and port services referred to in Article 16 paragraph 1 of the Law 84/94, not introducing any changes to what was established in 2020. In particular, with reference only to the activities loading, unloading, handling in general of the goods in the field of port, 18 authorisations will be issued in Livorno, 10 in Piombino and 3 between Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo. With regard to the port services the maximum permits that can be issued will be 12 livorno, while in Piombino and also in the Elban ports there are no changes have been introduced compared to last year's numbers.

The Management Committee was also submitted to the System Strategic Planning Document that - he recalled Corsini - is the "main programmatic tool of the body preparatory to the elaboration of the Regulatory Plan of Port System. At the moment - corsini pointed out - there are only two have been approved nationally and our system is a candidate to be next." In the coming days the DPSS will be forwarded to the municipalities concerned for the planned opinion, the Committee may then adopt it. The subsequent procedural steps provide for the approval of the document by the Region, subject to agreement with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, which will express itself National AdSP Coordination Conference.

At the end of the session, the President and Secretary-General of the AdSP they wished to address a greeting to the Planning Manager claudio Vanni, from next Monday in retirement. "I feel I have to thank Vanni- said the Secretary Massimo Provinciali - for the contribution he has been able to make to the development of this body's planning. It is also thanks to him if the Port Planning Plan of the port of Livorno has could formally see the light of day in 2015. The approval of the PRP marked a fundamental turning point for the whole territory.







