November 27, 2020
- With the 2021 budget, the AdSP of the Tyrrhenian Sea
North allocates €468 million in investments
Infrastructure
- Planned resources to support businesses and port work
- Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the North Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the
2021 forecast by the port authority, which provides resources for
EUR 468 million for the construction of infrastructure works.
The AdSP has pointed out that this is a very important figure if
compared to the amount of resources allocated in 2020 to
the same type of assets that amounted to 24 million
Euro.
- The most valuable intervention planned for next year is
represented by the realization of the first phase of the Dock
europe, with particular reference to maritime works (375
million euros). Among other interventions, the construction of the new
Border Control Point (12.5 million), maintenance
extraordinary curvilinear dam (33 million), the
redevelopment of the port of Capraia in the vicinity
(850,000 euros), the re-release of Pier 13 and the
reprophylaxis of the access channel to the Tuscan Dock (before
phase, 1.5 million), a first intervention in the Bellana area aimed at
sports boating (one million), the realization of a further
stretch of quay at -18 meters deep in continuation
the profile of the North Dock of the port of Piombino (33 million),
the design of the new Maritime Station of the port of
Portoferraio (200 thousand euros) and dredging areas at sea of the port
of the Piombino Lock (2.5 million).
- The forecast budget shows a operating deficit of
€15 million for the many capital investments.
The port authority has specified that this is a deficit that
is covered by use for the same amount as the surplus
administration as of December 31, 2020 which is equal to
€93.1 million, of which €60.6 million is available.
- In addition, the AdSP has made it known that, without prejudice to the difficult
ongoing economic situation, in 2021 it expects to
forfeit almost 20 million euros from the application of taxes
dockers and anchorages, and over 11 million euros
resulting from the payment of the concession fees.
- "This is the case," said The President of the AdSP, Stefano
Corsini - of a forecast balance sheet built in order to
allow the Port System Authority to address the
current contingent challenges, with the aim of continuing and
speed up the process of port modernisation.'
- Corsini pointed out that with the surplus of administration, in
adjustment to the 2020 budget, have been
reduced income from state royalties amounting to
three million euros and stressed that "the will to
of the administration is to support the most
possible terminal terminal drivers who have suffered reductions in turnover at
covid-19 emergency, in application of art. 199 of the
decree-law 34/2020. For 2021 - he announced -
adequate resources set aside on the basis of the rules and indications
ministers who will soon be formalized also in the light of the
joint examination at the National Conference of AdSPs.'
- In addition, the port authority announced that it had allocated 2.5
million euros in the budget for port companies (Art.16)
and the Agency for Work in Port (Art.17) to cover the
resources to be disbursed pursuant to art. 199 of the Decree-Law for each
more non-start-up round than in 2019 caused by the
covid emergency (90 euros per turn).
- During the meeting, the Management Committee also expressed
opinion in favour of determining the maximum number of
authorisations for 2021 for the purpose of carrying out the
operations and port services referred to in Article 16 paragraph 1 of the
Law 84/94, not introducing any changes to what was established
in 2020. In particular, with reference only to the activities
loading, unloading, handling in general of the goods in the field of
port, 18 authorisations will be issued in Livorno, 10 in
Piombino and 3 between Portoferraio, Rio Marina and Cavo. With regard to the
port services the maximum permits that can be issued will be 12
livorno, while in Piombino and also in the Elban ports there are no
changes have been introduced compared to last year's numbers.
- The Management Committee was also submitted to the
System Strategic Planning Document that - he recalled
Corsini - is the "main programmatic tool
of the body preparatory to the elaboration of the Regulatory Plan of
Port System. At the moment - corsini pointed out - there are
only two have been approved nationally and our system
is a candidate to be next." In the coming days the DPSS
will be forwarded to the municipalities concerned for the planned opinion,
the Committee may then adopt it. The
subsequent procedural steps provide for the approval of the document
by the Region, subject to agreement with the Ministry of
Infrastructure and Transport, which will express itself
National AdSP Coordination Conference.
- At the end of the session, the President and Secretary-General of the AdSP
they wished to address a greeting to the Planning Manager
claudio Vanni, from next Monday in retirement.
"I feel I have to thank Vanni- said the Secretary
Massimo Provinciali - for the contribution he has been able to make to the
development of this body's planning. It is also
thanks to him if the Port Planning Plan of the port of Livorno has
could formally see the light of day in 2015. The approval of the PRP
marked a fundamental turning point for the whole territory.
