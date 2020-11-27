



November 27, 2020

In the last four months, container traffic has increased by +1%

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea eastern region announced that in the first ten months of 2020 the port of Trieste has moveded over 45 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -12% over the same period last year. In july-october period of this year alone the volume of traffic is amounted to almost 19 million tonnes, with a decrease in the -8% over the corresponding period of 2019.

The port authority specified that the negative performance of the recorded in terms of volumes totaled in the first ten months of the 2020 mainly contributed liquid bulk, with 31.8 million tonnes (-12%), and solid bulk (-71%). The authority explained that while the minus sign of the of liquid bulk is attributable to the recession triggered by the effects of the current pandemic, for the bulk of the the negative figure is linked to the general decrease metallurgical, mineral and coal products due to the closure of the Ferriera di Trieste steel plant.

On the other hand, the trend of ro-ro traffic that in the first few years 10 months of this year recorded 195,000 transited units (+3%).

In the container segment, there was a decrease in the -2% with 638,000 teu moveded, of which over 260,000 in the july-october period (+1%). In October of this year alone containerised traffic marked a further uptick with 66,000 teu moved (+2%).

Finally, the AdSP has announced that with regard to traffic railway to and from the port of Trieste has been charged with a -20% with 6,680 trains processed, down also in this case as a result of the scaling of the machining of the trains at The Trieste Steel Works that in 2019 had been about 1.500.







