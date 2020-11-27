



November 27, 2020

Original news The TAR confirms that the Sardinian AdSP has not committed any violations in the tender procedure for passenger services in Olbia

Deiana: once again the proper work of our body

The Regional Administrative Tribunal for Sardinia, declaring sinergest's action inadmissible Olbia of the Onorato Armatori group, has established that the Port System of the Sea of Sardinia has not carried out any infringement in the tendering procedure for the assignment of services to passengers in the port of Olbia - White Island. Last June, the tar had rejected an initial precautionary application filed by Sinergest for the suspension of the tender, deemed not to be convenient for submitting your offer. With the second judgment, the TAR also declared the total inadmissibility of the contested appeal and the unfounded complaints made by the company against the procedure. As reported in the judgment, in fact, "by general rule, only those who participated in the race are entitled to challenge the outcome of the same" and "in this case no certain and current impediment to the participation in the applicant company's invitation to tender." This is reinforced by the fact that, "for all lots there have been several offers from companies in the sector which, the outcome of the evaluation operations by the station contracting authority, are leading to their progressive award."

So, according to the TAR, "it was not, therefore, impossible for the competitor, who by the way knew well the content of the service to be entrusted for having carried out for decades, carry out in advance a calculation of economic convenience and evaluate, taking into account the costs for carrying out the order, the actual profitability of the service subject to already in the preparation of the offer".

Furthermore, the applicant's reasons for uncertainty regarding traffic flows and a possible additional costs on the service resulting from activities related to the to contain covid-19 contagion.

"Once again the Regional Administrative Court, with a very clear and articulate judgment -- commented on the President of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana - recognized the correct work of our institution. We enjoyed also the deepening of the merits, which cleared the field of any doubts as to the correctness of the procedure and the balance and maximum transparency of the institution in a procedure so complex. I would like to remind you that the same is been managed by the offices with the usual seriousness in full lockdown period, ensuring, with the results obtained, the continuity of service, work stability for employees of the outgoing company and, not a secondary aspect, thanks to the auction-based rebates, a significant saving of resources management costs that align current expenditure with the needs of the forecasts reported in the international call for finance of project on the concession of the Maritime Station, open spaces and management of passenger services.'







