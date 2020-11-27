|
|
|
|
November 27, 2020
|
|
- The TAR confirms that the Sardinian AdSP has not committed any violations
in the tender procedure for passenger services in Olbia
-
- Deiana: once again the
proper work of our body
-
- The Regional Administrative Tribunal for Sardinia,
declaring sinergest's action inadmissible
Olbia of the Onorato Armatori group, has established that the
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia has not carried out any
infringement in the tendering procedure for the assignment of services to
passengers in the port of Olbia - White Island. Last June, the
tar had rejected an initial precautionary application filed by
Sinergest for the suspension of the tender, deemed not to be
convenient for submitting your offer. With the
second judgment, the TAR also declared the total
inadmissibility of the contested appeal and the unfounded
complaints made by the company against the procedure.
As reported in the judgment, in fact, "by general rule,
only those who participated in the race are entitled to
challenge the outcome of the same" and "in this case
no certain and current impediment to the
participation in the applicant company's invitation to tender."
This is reinforced by the fact that, "for all lots
there have been several offers from companies in the sector which,
the outcome of the evaluation operations by the station
contracting authority, are leading to their progressive award."
-
- So, according to the TAR, "it was not, therefore, impossible
for the competitor, who by the way knew well the content of the
service to be entrusted for having carried out for decades, carry out
in advance a calculation of economic convenience and evaluate,
taking into account the costs for carrying out the order,
the actual profitability of the service subject to
already in the preparation of the offer".
-
- Furthermore, the applicant's reasons for
uncertainty regarding traffic flows and a possible
additional costs on the service resulting from activities related to the
to contain covid-19 contagion.
-
- "Once again the Regional Administrative Court,
with a very clear and articulate judgment -- commented on the
President of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia, Massimo Deiana -
recognized the correct work of our institution. We enjoyed
also the deepening of the merits, which cleared the field of
any doubts as to the correctness of the procedure and
the balance and maximum transparency of the institution in a procedure
so complex. I would like to remind you that the same is
been managed by the offices with the usual seriousness in full
lockdown period, ensuring, with the results obtained, the
continuity of service, work stability for
employees of the outgoing company and, not a secondary aspect,
thanks to the auction-based rebates, a significant saving of resources
management costs that align current expenditure with the needs of the
forecasts reported in the international call for finance of
project on the concession of the Maritime Station, open spaces and
management of passenger services.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail