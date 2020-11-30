



November 30, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports tunisians fell by -23.0%

In the first nine months of 2020, the decline was -6,4%

After the fall of -4.2% recorded in the second quarter of this year, the downward trend in freight traffic in ports tunisians increased in the following quarter during the of which the national port ports moveded 5.14 million tons of loads, with a decrease of -23.0% on the july-september 2019. The decline was caused both by the contraction of the goods on landing, which is amounted to 3.38 million tonnes (-21.6%), which of the goods on boarding, which totalled 1.76 million tonnes (-25,7%).

Overall, the traffic of miscellaneous goods has been 1.19 million tonnes, a decrease of -41.6% on the third quarter of last year, with only one traffic containerized that was equal to 624 thousand tons (-38,2%) for a container handling of 64,000 teu (-45,4%). In the liquid bulk sector, 1.91 million tonnes of hydrocarbons (+0.4%) and 142,000 tonnes of other loads (-33.6%). Cereal trafficking is 1.28 million tonnes (+31.1%) and that of the others solid bulk of 617,000 tons (-60.2%). The traffic of passengers of the operating services was 272,000 (-27,2%).

In the first nine months of 2020, Tunisian ports moved total of 18.62 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in -6.4% over the period January-September last year, of which 12.20 million tonnes of landing cargo (-2.5%) and 6.42 million tonnes at boarding (-13.1%).











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec