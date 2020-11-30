|
November 30, 2020
- In the third quarter, freight traffic in ports
tunisians fell by -23.0%
- In the first nine months of 2020, the decline was
-6,4%
- After the fall of -4.2% recorded in the second quarter of
this year, the downward trend in freight traffic in ports
tunisians increased in the following quarter during the
of which the national port ports moveded 5.14
million tons of loads, with a decrease of -23.0% on the
july-september 2019. The decline was
caused both by the contraction of the goods on landing, which is
amounted to 3.38 million tonnes (-21.6%), which of the
goods on boarding, which totalled 1.76 million tonnes
(-25,7%).
- Overall, the traffic of miscellaneous goods has been
1.19 million tonnes, a decrease of -41.6%
on the third quarter of last year, with only one traffic
containerized that was equal to 624 thousand tons
(-38,2%) for a container handling of 64,000 teu
(-45,4%). In the liquid bulk sector,
1.91 million tonnes of hydrocarbons (+0.4%) and 142,000
tonnes of other loads (-33.6%). Cereal trafficking is
1.28 million tonnes (+31.1%) and that of the others
solid bulk of 617,000 tons (-60.2%). The traffic of
passengers of the operating services was 272,000
(-27,2%).
- In the first nine months of 2020, Tunisian ports moved
total of 18.62 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in
-6.4% over the period January-September last year, of which
12.20 million tonnes of landing cargo (-2.5%) and 6.42
million tonnes at boarding (-13.1%).
