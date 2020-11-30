|
of Sardinia
- The 2021 budget of the
Port System of the Sea of Sardinia, approved today by the
management of the institution, provides, in relation to what has been planned for
2020, ten million less revenue and a cut of 40 million
on spending on purchases of goods and services. In particular, the
projected revenues amount to just over 50 million euros and
outputs to about 110 million compared to over 152 million
set for the current year.
- The port authority has made it clear that these are reductions which,
however, they do not undermine the financial "health" of the AdSP
which will allow, as early as next year, to inject
resources of around €60 million to be allocated to the market
the construction of works of great port infrastructure and
extraordinary maintenance work on areas and goods
state-owned states. Amount this - specified the authority - that in the
Triennale programme of Public Works 2020-2022, approved
still today by the Management Committee, is in addition to the more than 33
million euros planned for the current year and to approximately 85 million euros for the
2022. A potential for investment in works, equal to more than 181
million, which will cover, among the most
completion of the port's infrastructure
Cagliari Canal (both for shipbuilding and for the creation of
ro-ro terminal), dredging, travel lift and redevelopment of the
fish market in porto torres airport, maintenance in ports
preliminary phase for dredging in the Gulf of Olbia.
- "The one approved today- highlighted the President
of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - it is a dark-toed balance sheet and,
sorry to admit, unnaturally compressed by legal provisions
totally anachronistic and dull when compared to a moment,
such as the current one, where an injection is needed
economic and vital to the system. Despite this, with a job
of our Administration and Budget Directorate, we are
succeeded, with that virtuosity recognized to our body to
national level, to plan 60 million investments for
works that, in the three-year period 2020-2022, will lead us to over 181
millions of interventions in total. This amount will allow
complete important infrastructure works in progress and lay
the basis for further strategic.'
- Among the twelve items on today's agenda,
the fixing of the number of port undertakings authorised to
2021 and the opinion in favour of the release to the company of the
Authorization to carry out, in the port of Golfo Aranci and
for a period of four years, own-account port operations
and on behalf of third parties.
