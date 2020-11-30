



November 30, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Sea AdSP 2021 budget approved of Sardinia

Deiana: it is a dark-toed and unnaturally compressed by totally anachronistic and Obtuse

The 2021 budget of the Port System of the Sea of Sardinia, approved today by the management of the institution, provides, in relation to what has been planned for 2020, ten million less revenue and a cut of 40 million on spending on purchases of goods and services. In particular, the projected revenues amount to just over 50 million euros and outputs to about 110 million compared to over 152 million set for the current year.

The port authority has made it clear that these are reductions which, however, they do not undermine the financial "health" of the AdSP which will allow, as early as next year, to inject resources of around €60 million to be allocated to the market the construction of works of great port infrastructure and extraordinary maintenance work on areas and goods state-owned states. Amount this - specified the authority - that in the Triennale programme of Public Works 2020-2022, approved still today by the Management Committee, is in addition to the more than 33 million euros planned for the current year and to approximately 85 million euros for the 2022. A potential for investment in works, equal to more than 181 million, which will cover, among the most completion of the port's infrastructure Cagliari Canal (both for shipbuilding and for the creation of ro-ro terminal), dredging, travel lift and redevelopment of the fish market in porto torres airport, maintenance in ports preliminary phase for dredging in the Gulf of Olbia.

"The one approved today- highlighted the President of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - it is a dark-toed balance sheet and, sorry to admit, unnaturally compressed by legal provisions totally anachronistic and dull when compared to a moment, such as the current one, where an injection is needed economic and vital to the system. Despite this, with a job of our Administration and Budget Directorate, we are succeeded, with that virtuosity recognized to our body to national level, to plan 60 million investments for works that, in the three-year period 2020-2022, will lead us to over 181 millions of interventions in total. This amount will allow complete important infrastructure works in progress and lay the basis for further strategic.'

Among the twelve items on today's agenda, the fixing of the number of port undertakings authorised to 2021 and the opinion in favour of the release to the company of the Authorization to carry out, in the port of Golfo Aranci and for a period of four years, own-account port operations and on behalf of third parties.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail