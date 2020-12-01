|
|
|
|
December 1, 2020
|
|
- The Naples-Palermo, Ravenna-Catania and
Livorno-Cagliari will be insured by the free market
-
- The routes were previously operated by Tirrenia CIN
under the agreement with the State
-
- The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced
that regular shipping lines on the Naples-Palermo routes,
Ravenna-Catania and Livorno-Cagliari, previously carried out by the
Tirrenia CIN within the framework of the agreement with the State for
ensure territorial continuity, will be ensured by the
free market. The dicastery explained that, after a long
with the EU, the European Commission shared the
path proposed by MIT to ensure the continuity of the
maritime territory and pointed out that, as a result of the
investigation carried out by the Ministry, it has emerged that on the
naples-palermo (freight and passenger) lines, Ravenna-Catania and
Livorno-Cagliari (goods only) the free economic initiative is
appropriate to guarantee public service needs and there is no
more the need to keep alive measures of
public intervention.
-
- The preliminary results of the market test - specified again
the Ministry - instead they demonstrated the need to
continue to take action to ensure the performance of the services
on the connecting line with the Tremiti Islands and on the
Civitavecchia-Cagliari-Arbatax, where conditions of
market failure. The relevant tendering procedures for contracts
service will be banned in a short time in order to win the
services within the time limits provided for by the extension law.
-
- For the other maritime lines, the Dicastery has further
insights to find the best management model
public service needs and by December 15th MIT
will send the final results of the investigation to the Commission
European Union, to the Transport Regulatory Authority and
competition and market authority.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail