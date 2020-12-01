



December 1, 2020

Original news The Naples-Palermo, Ravenna-Catania and Livorno-Cagliari will be insured by the free market

The routes were previously operated by Tirrenia CIN under the agreement with the State

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has announced that regular shipping lines on the Naples-Palermo routes, Ravenna-Catania and Livorno-Cagliari, previously carried out by the Tirrenia CIN within the framework of the agreement with the State for ensure territorial continuity, will be ensured by the free market. The dicastery explained that, after a long with the EU, the European Commission shared the path proposed by MIT to ensure the continuity of the maritime territory and pointed out that, as a result of the investigation carried out by the Ministry, it has emerged that on the naples-palermo (freight and passenger) lines, Ravenna-Catania and Livorno-Cagliari (goods only) the free economic initiative is appropriate to guarantee public service needs and there is no more the need to keep alive measures of public intervention.

The preliminary results of the market test - specified again the Ministry - instead they demonstrated the need to continue to take action to ensure the performance of the services on the connecting line with the Tremiti Islands and on the Civitavecchia-Cagliari-Arbatax, where conditions of market failure. The relevant tendering procedures for contracts service will be banned in a short time in order to win the services within the time limits provided for by the extension law.

For the other maritime lines, the Dicastery has further insights to find the best management model public service needs and by December 15th MIT will send the final results of the investigation to the Commission European Union, to the Transport Regulatory Authority and competition and market authority.







