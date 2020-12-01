|
December 1, 2020
- In October, the port of Genoa recorded a decline in
traffic, while in Savona-Vado an increase was marked
- The decision on the plan for
rehabilitation of the port company Culmv
- Last October, the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
5.40 million tonnes of goods,
down -4.6% on October 2019. In the airport alone
genoese port traffic amounted to 4.05 million
tonnes (-9.5%), of which 2.84 million tonnes of miscellaneous goods
(-4,7%) consisting of 1.97 million tonnes of goods
containerised (-5.9%) with a handling of containers equal to
207,000 teu (-7.2%) and 873,000 tons of conventional goods
(-1,8%). In the liquid bulk sector in Genoa,
843,000 tons of mineral oils (-30.2%), 43,000
tonnes of chemicals (+29.1%) and 29,000 tons of oils
vegetables and wine (-17.1%); in the solid bulk segment, the
commercial traffic was 112,000 tons (+144.5%)
and the industrial one of 100,000 tons (+3.7%). Last
October in Genoa passenger traffic was 81,000
people (-70.9%), of which 13,000 cruise workers (-92.4%) and 68,000
ferry passengers (-36.3%).
- In October 2020 the port of Savona-Vado moved 1.34
million tons of loads, with an increase of +14.0%
on October last year. The miscellaneous goods were
565,000 tons (+9.2%), of which 362,000 tons of rolling stock
(-7.5%), 141,000 tons of goods in containers (+126.4%), 34,000
tons of fruit (-15.8%), 19,000 tons of
forestry (+44.4%) and 8,000 tons of steels (-12.7%). In
liquid bulk sector traffic was 639,000
tonnes (+24.2%), including 614,000 tonnes of crude oil
(+25.1%) 18,000 tons of refined petroleum products
(+27.5%) and 7,000 tons of other liquid loads (-27.0%). The
in dry bulk totalled 134,000 tons (-5.6%), of which
71,000 tons of coal (-19.6%), 4,000 tons of minerals
(+28.7%), 3,000 tons of cereals and oilseeds (-76.4%) And
56,000 tons of other solid bulk (+48.3%). In the field of
cruise passengers were 4,000 (-96.7%) and passengers
of ferries 503 (-95.4%).
- In the first ten months of 2020 the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
48.42 million tonnes, with a total of 48.42 million tonnes, with a total of 48.42 million tonnes
a decrease of -15.8% over the same period last year, of which
37.51 million tonnes moveded by the port port of
Ligurian capital (-17.2%) and 10.85 million tonnes from the port of
Savona-Vado (-10.5%).
- Meanwhile, at yesterday's meeting of the Management Committee
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
it has been decided to postpone until next Friday the
decision on the recovery plan of the port company Culmv,
while the notes of change to the 2020 financial statements were examined and
the AdSP's 2021 budget, which will be submitted to the
formal approval next Friday in view of the
fact that both budget documents welcome forecasts
related to the Single Company's recovery plan.
- Among other deliberations, the
revision of the regulation for the shipbuilding sector in
port of Genoa, which innovates the provisions for the release of
licences to shipbuilding and ship repair companies, so
such as the provisions for the granting of state concessions in the
industrial district. The port authority specified that the
revision, unanimously approved and the subject of a
comparison with Confindustria, allows a greater
opening up the Genoese repair market by facilitating
the acquisition of the necessary permissions and simplifying the
administrative procedures.
- Finally, the Management Committee has been updated in
strategic planning document, which is necessary for the
subsequent drafting of the Port Regulatory Plan for which it was
completed the participatory path with private stakeholders and
institutional institutions, which include all the municipalities concerned
development of port traffic and infrastructure. The
document, once the final opinions of the municipalities have been acquired, it may
be adopted by the Committee for subsequent approval by the
liguria region.
