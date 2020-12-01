|
December 1, 2020
- USB denounces Plan as 'indecent'
of the Port Staff presented by the AdSP of Liguria
Western
-
- A Plan worthy of the name - emphasizes the union - is
the one produced by the Port System Authority of Trieste
-
- The Basic Trade Union Union, in the context of the ongoing discussion
at the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Western Ligurian Sea on the recovery plan of the
genoese port company Culmv, denounced as totally
the setting of the Port Staff Plan is wrong
submitted by the AdSP which, according to the Port of Genoa section of the
union, should instead be drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the
port law no. 84 of 1994. The USB showed that,
first of all, the current 2018 Plan of the port of
workers of the undertakings referred to in Articles 16, 17 and 18 of the
Law 84/94 'does not detect the main innovation contained in the
in the regulatory forecast: a single plan for a single staff.'
The union specified that it was therefore "a Plan
halved', since, "while for Culmv they are
provide some detailed information, instead of companies
only summary and indistinti numbers are reported.'
-
- "There is no analysis of the
operational models of integration between terminal workers' staff and
culmv as part of the different production cycles. It is therefore lacking
an analysis of flexibility and its adjustment under
the employment profile. There is no representation of the current
port staff and how it has been determined in the
recent years. How many have been the start-ups and terminations in the
terminal in the last period? Especially how many and what kind of
contracts have been switched on? Applying which Bcc? As I am
entered, and are entering, the young people to work in port? In what
extent these flows have affected employment and performance
of the Culmv workers?'
-
- Among the many shortcomings of the Plan denounced by the European Union
Basic trade union, there is also a lack of "data of
traffic forecasting, nor for the port system in the
complex, nor for the two ports of Genoa and Savona, not even for
individual merchandise or individual terminals. With the sole exception - he
the union - of solid bulk, in Genoa the sector in genoa in
Disposal. Although the plan's drafters declare that they have
data from the business plans of port companies - it has
usb - the text does not include either analysis or
especially predictions of some sort of future trade nor
the employment impact of "significant investments"
and of the same trades announced, which the terminal workers had to
include in their business plans to obtain concessions and
Extensions. Nor is there any forecast data whatsoever, not even on the
pensioners. No predictions even of the normal turnover.
-
- For the USB, therefore, it is "an indecent plan,
unpresentable.' The union has no doubt about the
possibility of doing better: "just look -- he
observed the USB - at work that was produced
port system authority of Trieste with a Plan of
worthy of the name and worthy of a port system that
legitimately applies to become an important port
international level, capable of combining the interests of the market with
that of companies, workers and the city.'
