



December 1, 2020

A Plan worthy of the name - emphasizes the union - is the one produced by the Port System Authority of Trieste

The Basic Trade Union Union, in the context of the ongoing discussion at the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Western Ligurian Sea on the recovery plan of the genoese port company Culmv, denounced as totally the setting of the Port Staff Plan is wrong submitted by the AdSP which, according to the Port of Genoa section of the union, should instead be drawn up in accordance with the provisions of the port law no. 84 of 1994. The USB showed that, first of all, the current 2018 Plan of the port of workers of the undertakings referred to in Articles 16, 17 and 18 of the Law 84/94 'does not detect the main innovation contained in the in the regulatory forecast: a single plan for a single staff.' The union specified that it was therefore "a Plan halved', since, "while for Culmv they are provide some detailed information, instead of companies only summary and indistinti numbers are reported.'

"There is no analysis of the operational models of integration between terminal workers' staff and culmv as part of the different production cycles. It is therefore lacking an analysis of flexibility and its adjustment under the employment profile. There is no representation of the current port staff and how it has been determined in the recent years. How many have been the start-ups and terminations in the terminal in the last period? Especially how many and what kind of contracts have been switched on? Applying which Bcc? As I am entered, and are entering, the young people to work in port? In what extent these flows have affected employment and performance of the Culmv workers?'

Among the many shortcomings of the Plan denounced by the European Union Basic trade union, there is also a lack of "data of traffic forecasting, nor for the port system in the complex, nor for the two ports of Genoa and Savona, not even for individual merchandise or individual terminals. With the sole exception - he the union - of solid bulk, in Genoa the sector in genoa in Disposal. Although the plan's drafters declare that they have data from the business plans of port companies - it has usb - the text does not include either analysis or especially predictions of some sort of future trade nor the employment impact of "significant investments" and of the same trades announced, which the terminal workers had to include in their business plans to obtain concessions and Extensions. Nor is there any forecast data whatsoever, not even on the pensioners. No predictions even of the normal turnover.

For the USB, therefore, it is "an indecent plan, unpresentable.' The union has no doubt about the possibility of doing better: "just look -- he observed the USB - at work that was produced port system authority of Trieste with a Plan of worthy of the name and worthy of a port system that legitimately applies to become an important port international level, capable of combining the interests of the market with that of companies, workers and the city.'







