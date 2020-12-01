|
December 1, 2020
- The Venice Works Committee begs for the restart to be
cruise activities in Venice
- A restart is also called for in a transitional way pending
a definitive solution
- Local and central politics are at a time when taking decisions
cruise traffic in the port of Venice. He did
denounced the Venezia Lavora Committee, the new group recently
set up with the aim of having answers about the continuation of
activities in the lagoon port port
September 2020). The Committee specified that in order to
'Reasons of deep concern to workers are the
issues that call into question the confirmed essentiality
terminal in Marittima, without a
viable alternative.' Among these, "doubts about the
of the Vittorio Emanuele II Canal, since - he recalled the
Committee - four years after the identification of this step
to reach the Terminal of Marittima, through the entrance of the
ships from Malamocco, work has not yet begun on
core and analysis of the sludge to be excavated." In addition, the
Committee pointed out that concerns stem from the fact that 'the
transit of passenger ships to the San Marco basin would be
definitively prohibited' and that 'companies
are organizing the resumption of cruises in the
mediterranean and for the world, but Venice is not an assigned destination
not even for mini-cruises and politics doesn't express itself in that
it makes sense.'
- The Venezia Lavora Committee recalled that very recent studies
pointed out that "the damage resulting from the non-arrival of
cruise ships during 2020 identify themselves as well as a
billion euros for the lost revenues resulting from the absence of
cruise sites distributed in the various national destinations (for
missed excursions, overnight stays, purchases, expenses
accessories, etc.); and as much as 99.8% of lower receipts for activities
of the Veneto Region related to the veneto sector
the cross-section.' The Committee stressed that, 'in order to
the foregoing, Venice cannot afford to continue to
to stall and thus suffer damage of that magnitude.'
- "All the workers involved in the sector, be they
port areas that of the historic city that of the hinterland that of the
regional territory - highlighted the Committee in a note to
signature of President Vladimiro Tommasini - reaffirm the need to
that cruise activity resumes as soon as possible, even if it is
in a transitional way in the preparation of alternative sites, and
they don't ask for any kind of welfare but just to receive
a certain programme of resuming one's work and maintaining
dignity.'
- "The only force that allows us to move forward in these
dark days - explained the Committee - is the hope that
you arrive early on the day on which we will leave and that that day will not
we are still denied as it was done this summer
when a company that had chosen Venice to start again is
been "invited" to choose another port and the
workers were left alone. We have recently witnessed
to a city council where all the councillors were saying
worried about the families of the workers now it's time
that words should be ed by deeds."
- 'In the transitional period,' concluded the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and
Venice Works - institutions don't betray workers again
and the commitment will be mutual: when there is
opportunity, help us to return to doing what
we know how to do better and we, in compliance with the rules, but
especially of the whole city, we will not stop for a moment of
request that the transition situation be limited in duration
and that a definitive solution is defined and realized for
relaunch the cruise industry with respect for the environment and
history of Venice."
