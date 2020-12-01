



December 1, 2020

Original news The Venice Works Committee begs for the restart to be cruise activities in Venice

A restart is also called for in a transitional way pending a definitive solution

Local and central politics are at a time when taking decisions cruise traffic in the port of Venice. He did denounced the Venezia Lavora Committee, the new group recently set up with the aim of having answers about the continuation of activities in the lagoon port port ( of the 9 September 2020). The Committee specified that in order to 'Reasons of deep concern to workers are the issues that call into question the confirmed essentiality terminal in Marittima, without a viable alternative.' Among these, "doubts about the of the Vittorio Emanuele II Canal, since - he recalled the Committee - four years after the identification of this step to reach the Terminal of Marittima, through the entrance of the ships from Malamocco, work has not yet begun on core and analysis of the sludge to be excavated." In addition, the Committee pointed out that concerns stem from the fact that 'the transit of passenger ships to the San Marco basin would be definitively prohibited' and that 'companies are organizing the resumption of cruises in the mediterranean and for the world, but Venice is not an assigned destination not even for mini-cruises and politics doesn't express itself in that it makes sense.'

The Venezia Lavora Committee recalled that very recent studies pointed out that "the damage resulting from the non-arrival of cruise ships during 2020 identify themselves as well as a billion euros for the lost revenues resulting from the absence of cruise sites distributed in the various national destinations (for missed excursions, overnight stays, purchases, expenses accessories, etc.); and as much as 99.8% of lower receipts for activities of the Veneto Region related to the veneto sector the cross-section.' The Committee stressed that, 'in order to the foregoing, Venice cannot afford to continue to to stall and thus suffer damage of that magnitude.'

"All the workers involved in the sector, be they port areas that of the historic city that of the hinterland that of the regional territory - highlighted the Committee in a note to signature of President Vladimiro Tommasini - reaffirm the need to that cruise activity resumes as soon as possible, even if it is in a transitional way in the preparation of alternative sites, and they don't ask for any kind of welfare but just to receive a certain programme of resuming one's work and maintaining dignity.'

"The only force that allows us to move forward in these dark days - explained the Committee - is the hope that you arrive early on the day on which we will leave and that that day will not we are still denied as it was done this summer when a company that had chosen Venice to start again is been "invited" to choose another port and the workers were left alone. We have recently witnessed to a city council where all the councillors were saying worried about the families of the workers now it's time that words should be ed by deeds."

'In the transitional period,' concluded the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs and Venice Works - institutions don't betray workers again and the commitment will be mutual: when there is opportunity, help us to return to doing what we know how to do better and we, in compliance with the rules, but especially of the whole city, we will not stop for a moment of request that the transition situation be limited in duration and that a definitive solution is defined and realized for relaunch the cruise industry with respect for the environment and history of Venice."







