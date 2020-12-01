



December 01, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The port operators of La Spezia urge not to base the discussions about the harbor about "sensations"

The reference is to alleged friction between La Spezia Container Terminal

La Spezia's port operators didn't go down at all statements made by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Francesco di Sarcina, which would have stressed a 'close confrontation' taking place between the two members of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the company that operates the main container terminal of the port break and which is 60% owned by the terminal group Contship Italy and 40% from the Mediterranean Shipping shipowners' group Company (MSC). Associations of maritime agents, shippers and customs officers of the port of La Spezia have expressed 'bewilderment, disbelief and concern' for these statements.

"The port community, united," explained the three associations - considers that discussions of this content and of this tenor is not good for the image of the port of La Spezia and consequently its economic capacity and its development potential. The port of La Spezia, through significant public and private investments and with an advanced vision in both operational and telematic processes has hired in recent years a leading role on the international stage by becoming a port core linked to the European TEN-T network and acquiring the primacy of the port that transfers more than 35 % of the goods by train. We believe convinced that the port of La Spezia does not need relaunch but rather, as several times and chorally expressed and continuity, in the wake of efficiency and concreteness in development projects that can already be sung provided for in the Port Master Plan."

"The city of La Spezia and its commercial port - have highlighted the Association of Shippers of the Port of La Spezia, A.SPE. Do. and the Maritime Agents Association La Spezia - not can afford, especially at this particular time, to be harmed by issues that to date do not have an objective feedback and are also misleading for important players world leaders who climb or would like to climb in our port. The port is the first resource of our territory. for that reason we hope that all the discussions that concern the port and its economy do not rely on gossip based on sensations and not, as logic wills, on official acts. And for for the same reason we call on all economic and social forces to a firm assumption of responsibility for the good of the economy, labour and employment of our country of city and also contribute to enhancing the many aspects of that many envy us".







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail