|
|
|
|
December 01, 2020
|
|
- The port operators of La Spezia urge not to base the
discussions about the harbor about "sensations"
-
- The reference is to alleged friction between La
Spezia Container Terminal
-
- La Spezia's port operators didn't go down at all
statements made by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, Francesco di Sarcina,
which would have stressed a 'close confrontation' taking place between
the two members of La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), the company that
operates the main container terminal of the port break and
which is 60% owned by the terminal group Contship
Italy and 40% from the Mediterranean Shipping shipowners' group
Company (MSC). Associations of maritime agents,
shippers and customs officers of the port of La Spezia have
expressed 'bewilderment, disbelief and concern'
for these statements.
-
- "The port community, united," explained the
three associations - considers that discussions of this content and of
this tenor is not good for the image of the port of La Spezia
and consequently its economic capacity and its
development potential. The port of La Spezia, through
significant public and private investments and with an advanced vision
in both operational and telematic processes has hired in recent years
a leading role on the international stage by becoming a port
core linked to the European TEN-T network and acquiring the primacy of the
port that transfers more than 35 % of the goods by train.
We believe convinced that the port of La Spezia does not need
relaunch but rather, as several times and chorally expressed and
continuity, in the wake of efficiency and
concreteness in development projects that can already be sung
provided for in the Port Master Plan."
-
- "The city of La Spezia and its commercial port -
have highlighted the Association of Shippers of the Port of La
Spezia, A.SPE. Do. and the Maritime Agents Association La Spezia - not
can afford, especially at this particular time, to
be harmed by issues that to date do not have an objective
feedback and are also misleading for important players
world leaders who climb or would like to climb in our port. The
port is the first resource of our territory. for that
reason we hope that all the discussions that concern the
port and its economy do not rely on gossip based on
sensations and not, as logic wills, on official acts. And for
for the same reason we call on all economic and social forces
to a firm assumption of responsibility for the good of the
economy, labour and employment of our country of
city and also contribute to enhancing the many aspects of
that many envy us".
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail