



December 2, 2020

Original news In October, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -16.7%

In the first ten months of 2020, the decline was -16,1%

Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna decreased by -16.7% to 2.13 million tonnes compared to to 2.56 million in October 2019. The loads on disembarkation are amounted to 1.75 million tonnes (-20.9%) and those at boarding to 383,000 tons (+9.5%). In the field of miscellaneous goods, a total of 417,000 tons of goods have been moveded (-17.6%)), 194,000 tons of rolling stock (+21.6%) And 166,000 tons of goods in containers (-8.3%). Dry bulk totalled 972,000 tons (-19.8%). In the segment of liquid bulk were 217,000 tons of petroleum products (-8.5%) and 165,000 tons of other cargoes (-37,3%).

In the first ten months of 2020, the Port of Ravenna moved a total of 18.53 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -16.1% over the period January-October last year, of which 15.42 million on landing (-18.3%) and 3.11 million at boarding (-3,0%). Volumes moveded in all sectors are falling commodities from that of miscellaneous goods with 4.20 million tonnes of conventional goods handlinged (-22.5%), 1.79 tonnes of million tonnes of containerised goods (-12.0%) Made with a handling of containers equal to 162 thousand teu (-11.8%) And 1.27 million tonnes of rolling stock (-7.0%). Solid bulk is amounted to 7.82 million tonnes (-16.2%). The products amounted to 1.90 million tonnes (-13.1%) And other liquid bulk at 1.55 million tonnes (-10.7%).









