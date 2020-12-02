|
|
|
|
December 2, 2020
|
|
- In October, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
decreased by -16.7%
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, the decline was
-16,1%
-
- Last month, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna
decreased by -16.7% to 2.13 million tonnes compared to
to 2.56 million in October 2019. The loads on disembarkation are
amounted to 1.75 million tonnes (-20.9%) and those at boarding
to 383,000 tons (+9.5%). In the field of miscellaneous goods,
a total of 417,000 tons of goods have been moveded
(-17.6%)), 194,000 tons of rolling stock (+21.6%) And
166,000 tons of goods in containers (-8.3%). Dry bulk
totalled 972,000 tons (-19.8%). In the segment of
liquid bulk were 217,000 tons of
petroleum products (-8.5%) and 165,000 tons of other cargoes
(-37,3%).
-
- In the first ten months of 2020, the Port of Ravenna moved
a total of 18.53 million tonnes of goods, with a
decrease of -16.1% over the period January-October last year,
of which 15.42 million on landing (-18.3%) and 3.11 million at boarding
(-3,0%). Volumes moveded in all sectors are falling
commodities from that of miscellaneous goods with 4.20 million
tonnes of conventional goods handlinged (-22.5%), 1.79 tonnes of
million tonnes of containerised goods (-12.0%) Made
with a handling of containers equal to 162 thousand teu (-11.8%) And
1.27 million tonnes of rolling stock (-7.0%). Solid bulk is
amounted to 7.82 million tonnes (-16.2%). The products
amounted to 1.90 million tonnes (-13.1%) And
other liquid bulk at 1.55 million tonnes (-10.7%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail