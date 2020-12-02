|
December 2, 2020
- The UN General Assembly approved the resolution
calls for the designation of seafarers as essential workers
- Lim (IMO): "This is a question of
human beings"
- Yesterday, gathering expressions of appreciation from the
international shipowners' organizations, the Assembly of
General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a resolution on
international cooperation to meet the challenges faced by
following the Covid-19 pandemic, which calls for the
Member States "to designate sea people and the remaining
maritime personnel as essential workers" and encourages
governments and stakeholders interested in implementing the
protocols to ensure crew changes and safe travel
during the Covid-19 pandemic as approved by the Committee for
security of the International Maritime Organization in its
102nd session, allowing the repatriation of stranded seafarers and
others to reach the ships, taking into account the measures of
necessary prevention against Covid-19 adopted by the Member States
landing."
- Expressing satisfaction with the adoption of the resolution, the
Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization, Kitack
Lim, expressed gratitude "to those nations that have already
taken measures to designate seafarers as essential workers
and all UN agencies and industrial partners
who have worked tirelessly to find ways to solve
the difficult situation. This , lim pointed out, is a
human rights issue. The lives of seafarers are made
impossible by the difficulties of changing crews and this,
the longer that situation, it can only have an effect
harmful to the safety of ships and the chain of
supplies.'
- Praise the Indonesian government for promoting approval
of this resolution, which was tabled by Dian
Triansyah Djani, Indonesian Ambassador to the United Nations,
the Secretary-General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS),
Guy Platten recalled that "the impossibility of
leave it to seafarers to their ships and to provide safe transport
and smoothly across international borders puts at risk
the flow of trade on which all our
the economies.'
- "Two million seafarers, 555,000 of whom work for
European shipping - highlighted the Secretary-General
European Community Shipowners' Associations (ECSA), Martin
Dorsman - play a key role in ensuring that
global supply chains continue to operate without interruption
despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Thank
the European Commission and the different EU Member States - has
added Dorsman -- for their hard work in soliciting the
designation of seafarers as essential workers, in order to
facilitate their direct and transit travel to and from ships and
we call on all other EU Member States to do the same and
to encourage third countries to follow suit as well.'
- The European Shipowners' Association also reiterated its
support for the IMO's call for seafarers and seafarers to
other maritime workers are taken as a matter of priority in
considered in the context of vaccination campaigns, so as to
to enable them to do their job and to maintain their
global supply chains.
- "The UN resolution- commented the President of the
Of the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), Mario Mattioli
- it is very important and constitutes a significant step
to solve the global crisis of crew changes.
Compared to the first months of the year - mattioli specified - the
situation is improving slightly. However, there are still
thousands of seafarers stuck on our ships and as many
seafarers who cannot replace them due to restrictions on
international travel introduced by foreign governments to counter
covid-19 pandemic, with some situations, in particular in
China, which are becoming real humanitarian emergencies.
Confitarma, also through ICS and ECSA to which it adheres - has
mattioli remembered -- since the beginning of this crisis it has
so that Italian ships could continue to
transport the goods necessary for everyone's daily lives,
while protecting the health and welfare of all workers
seafarers, who have always been the key resource for
the Italian armament and they're doing an amazing job
maintaining global supply chains. It does not stop the
our work with institutions to enable our "heroes to
of the sea" to go home and embrace their families
in the coming Christmas holidays.'
