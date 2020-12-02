



December 2, 2020

In Bari the decline was -7.5% and in Brindisi -16,3%

In the third quarter of this year the ports of Bari, Brindisi, Manfredonia, Barletta and Monopoli, airports that are administered by the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea southern, 3.73 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -11.2% over the period July-September 2019, of which 2.71 million tonnes on landing (-10.7%) and 1.01 million tons at boarding (-12.6%).

In total, miscellaneous goods amounted to 1.57 million tonnes (-17.0%), of which 1.40 million tonnes of ro-ro (-14.3%), 139 thousand tons of goods in containers (-25.0%) And 29,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods (-59.0%). In the field of solid bulk, the total was 1.40 million tonnes (-10.8%), including 574,000 tonnes of cereals (+8.4%), 468,000 tons of coals (-24.1%), 105,000 tons of minerals, cements and kicks (-53.5%), 84 thousand tons of food, feed and oilseeds (+1.3%), 77,000 tons of chemicals (+17.6%), 56,000 tons of chemicals metallurgical (+216.6%) and 41,000 tons of other dry bulk (+10.6%). The traffic in liquid bulk was 746,000 tons (+3.4%), of which 469,000 tons of oil crude oil (+17.8%), 139,000 tons of petroleum products refined (-17.3%) and 139,000 tons of other loads (-7.3%).

In the third quarter of 2020, passenger traffic in the ports of the Southern Adriatic was 251,000 people in the ferry segment (-72.7%) and 3,000 cruises (-99,1%).

In the third quarter of this year, the port of Bari alone 1.49 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in the number of -7.5%. The miscellaneous goods totalled 978,000 tons (-19.2%), of which 833,000 rolling stock (-17.8%), 140,000 loads containerized (-25.0%) and 5,000 tons of other miscellaneous goods. The solid bulk amounted to 513,000 tonnes (+27.6%), of which most consist of cereals (482,000 tons, +25.4%) And chemicals (26,000 tons, +46.2%).

The port of Brindisi alone has moved 1.78 million tonnes of goods (-16.3%). The various goods have been 575,000 tons (-15.5%), of which 54,000 tons of rolling stock (-8,7%) and 51,000 tons of conventional goods (-93.8%). The total volume of solid bulk was 627,000 tonnes (-33.5%), including 468,000 tonnes of coal (-24.1%), 66,000 tons of food, feed and oilseeds (-7.5%), 47,000 tons of metallurgical products (+247.2%), 15,000 tons of cereals (-53.3%), 6,000 tons of chemicals (-46.7%) and 26,000 tons of other dry bulk (-28,6%). Liquid bulk amounted to 576,000 tonnes (+14.9%), of which 386,000 tons of petroleum products refined (+27.6%), 139,000 tons of petroleum products gaseous, liquefied or compressed and natural gas (-17.3%) and 51,000 tonnes of other liquid loads (+66.0%).

In the first nine months of 2020, the ports administered by the The South Adriatic Sea moved a total of 10.47 million tons of goods, with a decrease of -8.0% on the period January-September last year, of which 7.77 million landing (-6.2%) and 2.70 million on boarding (-12.6%). The only port of Bari moveded 4.24 million tonnes (-7.1%), including 3.93 million on landing (-4.6%) and 1.31 million at boarding (-12,1%). Traffic in the port of Brindisi alone was 4.97 million tonnes (-9.0%), of which 3.79 million tonnes were landed (-8,0%) and 1.18 million tonnes on boarding (-12.1%).







