



December 3, 2020

Original news In the port of Gioia Tauro the anti-screening campaign Covid-19 is almost deserted by airport workers

The Port Authority condemns the lack of activity awareness-raising of some union leaders

In the port of Gioia Tauro, the Port Authority has activated anti-Covid-19 screening campaign, but to workers in the obviously the laudable initiative does not interest since the participation is low. This was denounced by the port authority calabrian, pointing out that if "it was considered that the protection of own health was a necessity felt so urgent and conscious by port workers and by some trade unions', at the moment 'does not seem to be That's it.'

The port authority explained that the campaign, which is started last November 30 and will go on until the december 10th, to date there is no concrete response to the being low participation of the employees of the two terminal Medcenter Terminal Container and Automar Gioia Tauro and others companies operating within the airport. The activity of tracking, which has so far only registered the participation of about 300 employees of MCT, is made of special gazebos set up by the Port Authority within the port and carried out by the specialized staff of the Clinical Institute "Prof. R. De Blasi" of Reggio Calabria.

The Port Authority recalled that it had activated the screening campaign after receiving and accepting requests, both by employees and by some trade unions, to put in place every possible containment action to the spread of the Covid-19 and stressed that it refuses to this lack of reaction to an action necessary to ensure the protection of workers' health and, at the same time, the of the airport. "It is not accepted, specifically," he said. port authority - the lack of awareness-raising activities of some union leaders who, having requested so both to employers and to the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro, a screening campaign, have not appropriately designed to involve workers in this important prevention activities.'







