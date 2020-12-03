|
December 3, 2020
- In the port of Gioia Tauro the anti-screening campaign
Covid-19 is almost deserted by airport workers
- The Port Authority condemns the lack of activity
awareness-raising of some union leaders
- In the port of Gioia Tauro, the Port Authority has activated
anti-Covid-19 screening campaign, but to workers in the
obviously the laudable initiative does not interest since the
participation is low. This was denounced by the port authority
calabrian, pointing out that if "it was considered that the protection of
own health was a necessity felt so
urgent and conscious by port workers and by some
trade unions', at the moment 'does not seem to be
That's it.'
- The port authority explained that the campaign, which is
started last November 30 and will go on until the
december 10th, to date there is no concrete response to the
being low participation of the employees of the two terminal
Medcenter Terminal Container and Automar Gioia Tauro and others
companies operating within the airport. The activity of
tracking, which has so far only registered the participation of
about 300 employees of MCT, is made of special gazebos
set up by the Port Authority within the port and
carried out by the specialized staff of the Clinical Institute "Prof.
R. De Blasi" of Reggio Calabria.
- The Port Authority recalled that it had activated the
screening campaign after receiving and accepting requests,
both by employees and by some trade unions, to put in place
every possible containment action to the spread of the
Covid-19 and stressed that it refuses to
this lack of reaction to an action necessary to ensure
the protection of workers' health and, at the same time, the
of the airport. "It is not accepted, specifically," he said.
port authority - the lack of awareness-raising activities of
some union leaders who, having requested so
both to employers and to the Port Authority
of Gioia Tauro, a screening campaign, have not
appropriately designed to involve workers in this
important prevention activities.'
