



December 3, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Approved the budget of the Straits Port System

Mega: ready to support operators in the restart with extraordinary interventions and tools

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Straits, the body that administers the ports of Messina, Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria, approved the 2021 budget and the 2021 budget 2021-2023 as well as the three-year programme of public works 2021-2023 and the biennial 2021-2022 programme of purchases and services.

The budget, which is the first of the new port, provides for current expenses of 10.6 million euros and current revenue of 16.2 million. The budget reports an assumed administrative surplus for the year 2020 of €98.8 million. The institution specified that a proportion of that surplus of 9.8 million was allocated per share to the fund and risk funds, while the sum of 78.2 million is been tied to capital uses. In particular, they are resources of 67.6 million have been allocated to investments planned and indicated in the three-year plan of works and services. The expected cash amount at 31 December 2021 amounts to 115.8 million euros.

The AdSP has announced that among the most significant expected is the construction of a maritime passengers, with an attached system of pedestrian connections protected for passengers on foot, as well as the enhancement of moorings for fast vehicles in the port of Villa San Giovanni for a planned expenditure of €25.0 million to be financed from available in the Authority's coffers. The institution has specified which, together with the dozens of other interventions planned in the various ports, in the three-year period 2021-2023 it is planned to activate investments infrastructure for approximately 243.6 million euros, of which 50.5 million euros million already available in the budget, 76.6 million from by the constrained finalization of part of the surplus of available administration, 54.5 million from state already allocated and the remaining part, equal to 62.0 million, to be covered by funding already requested or to be requested.

The AdSP also pointed out that for 2021 they are confirmed all the stakeouts in the budget that have made it possible to support, as early as 2020, operators and dealers address the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 emergency in addition to forecasting the availability of funds that can be used to relaunch port activities and those cruises in particular. "We are aware - explained the president of the institution, Mario Mega - that part of the operators in our ports have suffered serious economic losses due to the health emergency and for this reason we are ready to support them in the restart with extraordinary interventions and tools that we will try to put in place in agreement with the interested parties, in the limits of our powers, possibly asking the government national support both economic and regulatory support.'

Finally, the port authority announced that yesterday it was communication from the Ministry of Defence of the concession of the expectation to Domenico La Tella, identified at the end of October by the Management Committee as the First Secretary-General of the Authority Port System of the Straits, which has therefore today assumed the assignment.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail