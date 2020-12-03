|
|
|
|
December 3, 2020
|
|
- Approved the budget of the
Straits Port System
-
- Mega: ready to support operators in the restart with
extraordinary interventions and tools
-
- Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Straits, the body that administers the ports of Messina,
Milazzo, Tremestieri, Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria,
approved the 2021 budget and the 2021 budget
2021-2023 as well as the three-year programme of
public works 2021-2023 and the biennial 2021-2022 programme of
purchases and services.
-
- The budget, which is the first of the new
port, provides for current expenses of 10.6 million euros and
current revenue of 16.2 million. The budget
reports an assumed administrative surplus for the year 2020 of
€98.8 million. The institution specified that a proportion of that
surplus of 9.8 million was allocated per share to the
fund and risk funds, while the sum of 78.2 million is
been tied to capital uses. In particular, they are
resources of 67.6 million have been allocated to investments
planned and indicated in the three-year plan of works and services.
The expected cash amount at 31 December 2021 amounts to 115.8
million euros.
-
- The AdSP has announced that among the most
significant expected is the construction of a
maritime passengers, with an attached system of pedestrian connections
protected for passengers on foot, as well as the enhancement of
moorings for fast vehicles in the port of Villa San Giovanni for a
planned expenditure of €25.0 million to be financed from
available in the Authority's coffers. The institution has specified
which, together with the dozens of other interventions planned in the various
ports, in the three-year period 2021-2023 it is planned to activate investments
infrastructure for approximately 243.6 million euros, of which 50.5 million euros
million already available in the budget, 76.6 million from
by the constrained finalization of part of the surplus of
available administration, 54.5 million from
state already allocated and the remaining part, equal to 62.0 million,
to be covered by funding already requested or to be requested.
-
- The AdSP also pointed out that for 2021 they are confirmed
all the stakeouts in the budget that have made it possible to
support, as early as 2020, operators and dealers
address the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 emergency
in addition to forecasting the availability of funds that
can be used to relaunch port activities
and those cruises in particular. "We are aware
- explained the president of the institution, Mario Mega - that part of the
operators in our ports have suffered serious economic losses due to
the health emergency and for this reason we are ready to support them
in the restart with extraordinary interventions and tools that
we will try to put in place in agreement with the interested parties, in the
limits of our powers, possibly asking the government
national support both economic and regulatory support.'
-
- Finally, the port authority announced that yesterday it was
communication from the Ministry of Defence of the concession
of the expectation to Domenico La Tella, identified at the end of October by the
Management Committee as the First Secretary-General of the Authority
Port System of the Straits, which has therefore today assumed
the assignment.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail