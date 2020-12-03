|
- BIMCO, the EU strategy for ship recycling
safe and environmentally friendly has proved to be unsuccessful
-
- The association points out that for shipowners it is
impossible to demolish their large ships in approved yards
from the EU
-
- The international shipowners' association BIMCO has supported
in no uncertain terms than for shipowners who have to demolish ships
now disused it is impossible to resort to the work of the
shipyards authorized by the European Union to carry out the
recycling of naval units. Recalling that the EU has recently
updated the list of establishments authorized to carry out
such activity
(
of the 13th
November 2020), bimco general secretary David Loosley,
noted that while "it is good that the list of
approved recycling plants have been expanded,'
on the other hand, 'the basic problem persists: the capacity of the
necessary for the large fleet flying the EU flag - it has
explained Loosley -- it simply isn't there, which turns out
particularly noticeable when it comes to recycling,
in accordance with EU regulation, ships of Panamax size or
larger ones.'
-
- "For all purposes, " specified the Secretary
general of the shipowners' association - Turkey is the only
list that recycles Panamax ships. But
at the moment turkish shipyards are mainly engaged in the
recycling of cruise ships and therefore are unable to
other types of ships.'
-
- BIMCO pointed out that, in these conditions,
shipowners have no alternative but to reclassify
their obsolete ships placing them under flag states that
are not part of the European Union.
-
- He did not expressly state this, but the Secretary-General of the
BIMCO has hinted that the EU's strategy to
that the scrapping of ships takes place in a safe and
environmentally friendly has failed:
'the intention to protect the environment and to ensure the
safety of workers - said Loosley - is
exemplary, but at BIMCO we would have liked the EU to have
addressed its good intentions towards the ratification of the
Hong Kong Convention', the international legislation of the
2009 on safe and environmentally friendly ship recycling
that has not yet entered into force
(
of the 15th
May 2009).
-
- BIMCO also pointed out that, even if it could be
demolish the ships in one of the union-authorised shipyards
european level, the difference in the price of steel would mean that
shipowners who should make use of these establishments a
loss of at least $150 per tonne compared to the
demolition of the ship in an Indian yard, money -- he
pointed out the association -- which could be used to
example to invest in more modern ships.
-
- Referring then to an updated report on the European list
of the ship recycling plants that has been
commissioned to Marprof Environmental by BIMCO, according to which the
tax rules be admitted to the list do not reflect the reality
and do not take into account the lack of capacity to
demolition of large ships, BIMCO pointed out that the report
notes that in India there are construction sites that can be
in accordance with European rules and which are also adequate
from a commercial point of view. Looking at the current
situation of naval demolition activities in India, the
report recalls that 20 Indian shipyards have filed an application
to be included in the list of plants authorised by the EU,
but none of these have been accepted. It also specifies
that two other inspections conducted by the European Commission in India
in October 2019 found that one of the two plants
has characteristics and operations that comply with what is required
to be admitted to the list, but nevertheless from the inspection it is
result that local infrastructure in terms of hospitals and
downstream waste management facilities are not adequate.
-
- Returning then to the obstacles preventing shipowners from
use authorised ship recycling facilities
by the EU, BIMCO specified that the Northern Shipyards
Europe concentrate their demolition activity in the
decommissioning of offshore installations, an activity that results in
much more profitable. To this - he further pointed out the
BIMCO - the issue of Brexit is added, with an exit of the
UK from EU that would force BRITISH shipyards
to re-apply to be admitted to the list
European.
