December 4, 2020
- Italy lost battle with EU over taxation
of the port authorities
-
- Since January 1, 2022, the Port System Authorities
must be subject to the same tax rules that apply to
other companies
-
- Italy has lost its battle with the European Union over
taxation of Italian port authorities. Today, in fact, the
European Commission has confirmed the request to the Government of Rome to
remove the corporate tax exemption for
Italian Port System Authorities, urging such
action in order to bring the national tax regime into line with the rules
state aid and reiterating that - in order to avoid
distortions of competition - the profits that the authorities
port workers draw from their economic activities must be
be subject to the ordinary taxation provided for in the
company under Italian law, imposition of
to which ads are currently totally exempt.
-
- At the beginning of 2019, the EU Commission invited Italy to
to adapt national legislation to this effect and at the end of the
the same year he had launched an investigation to ascertain the foundation
incompatibility of the tax exemptions granted to
italian ports with EU State aid rules, investigation -
made brussels known today -- from which it turned out that
'the exemption from corporation tax gives
italian ports a selective advantage, thus violating the rules
EU on State aid'
(
of the8th
January and 15
November 2019). In the Commission's view, 'the exemption
does not pursue a clear public interest objective, for example
the promotion of mobility or multimodal transport,
port authorities can use the relief
tax that comes with it to finance any kind of business
or subsidise the tariffs charged by ports to port users,
to the detriment of their competitors and fair competition.'
-
- Italy will therefore have to take the necessary measures to
abolish the exemption to ensure that from 1 January 2022 to
all Port System Authorities apply the same
tax rules that apply to other companies. However, italy
the obligation to recover income tax is not imposed
companies that have not been paid in the past by the
adsp, and before that by the Port Authorities or other
who performed the same functions, since the Italian measure, which
dates back to before 1958 when the Treaty establishing the
European Economic Community has entered into force in
Italy, is considered an "existing aid".
-
- Confirming its analysis of the activities carried out by the
port authorities in the EU, the European Commission reiterated its
that among the non-economic activities carried out by the
port authorities, and therefore excluded from the scope of the
eu state aid rules, fall, among other things, on the
those for the safety and control of maritime traffic or for
anti-pollution surveillance, while among the activities of
economic type carried out by port authorities, and as such subject to
eu state aid rules, include those for the
commercial exploitation of port infrastructure such as
such as granting access to the port for a
Payment.
-
- "EU competition rules," commented the
European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager -
recognise the importance of ports for economic growth and the
regional development and allow Member States to invest in
this sector. At the same time, in order to protect competition, the
Commission must ensure that any profits generated by the
economic activities of port authorities are
taxed in the same way as the profits of other companies. The
today's decision addressed to Italy, as well as those
the Netherlands, Belgium and France, reiterates that the
unjustified exemptions from the tax on
society distorts the equality of conditions
competitive conditions and harms fair competition. These exemptions
they must therefore be abolished.'
