December 7, 2020
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, we will oppose
determination to transform our AdSPs into Spas
-
- To avoid the taxation of port authorities
- they stressed - if it were necessary to resort to the
Court of Justice of the EU
-
- The confirmation from the European Commission that the exemptions
tax granted to the Italian Port System Authorities
are incompatible with EU State aid rules
the concern of the trade unions, who fear for the
of the national port system, in consideration - they explained
Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti - of its
national strategicity in addition to the consequent upheaval
Law 84/94 regulating its context.'
-
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti underlined the
need to 'find a solution, aimed at
safeguard the current system and, if necessary - they have
specified - you must appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU because
our system is healthy and transparent, it is not configured
unfair competition and deserves due respect.'
-
- "It is evident - they also noted the three
unions -- that there was no on the part of politics a
sufficient commitment to defending the substantial differences between
ports and those of other EU countries, putting in strong
discussion of the legal nature of our governance system
as well as the maintenance of investments in a
public interest.'
-
- According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, "is
absolutely wrong and impossible to compare our
Port System Authority, non-economic public bodies,
any other company and consequently claim that the fees are
constitute as useful and therefore to be taxed. The role of AdSPs,
carried out on behalf of the State, is absolutely addressed to the
functioning of the public body and the conduct of its
public functions that do not pursue profit-making and non-profit
operate on the market under competition but perform functions of
entrustment and control of activities aimed at
providing port users with port services for consideration.
general interest with specific tasks of direction, programming,
coordination, promotion and control of port operations. The
difference between our AdSPs and that of the countries on which it is
the EU, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain have already intervened -
have highlighted the unions -- it's substantial, there's
the direct management of port areas and at the same time it is their
pay-TV providers themselves as well as negotiating
directly the consideration.'
-
- "We strongly oppose and will vigorously oppose
- concluded Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - at the
transformation of our AdSPs into Spas that must remain public
in defence of the general interest for our ports
can really continue to be strategic assets for the country and
Europe itself.'
