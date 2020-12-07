



December 7, 2020

Original news Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, we will oppose determination to transform our AdSPs into Spas

To avoid the taxation of port authorities - they stressed - if it were necessary to resort to the Court of Justice of the EU

The confirmation from the European Commission that the exemptions tax granted to the Italian Port System Authorities are incompatible with EU State aid rules the concern of the trade unions, who fear for the of the national port system, in consideration - they explained Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti - of its national strategicity in addition to the consequent upheaval Law 84/94 regulating its context.'

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti underlined the need to 'find a solution, aimed at safeguard the current system and, if necessary - they have specified - you must appeal to the Court of Justice of the EU because our system is healthy and transparent, it is not configured unfair competition and deserves due respect.'

"It is evident - they also noted the three unions -- that there was no on the part of politics a sufficient commitment to defending the substantial differences between ports and those of other EU countries, putting in strong discussion of the legal nature of our governance system as well as the maintenance of investments in a public interest.'

According to Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, "is absolutely wrong and impossible to compare our Port System Authority, non-economic public bodies, any other company and consequently claim that the fees are constitute as useful and therefore to be taxed. The role of AdSPs, carried out on behalf of the State, is absolutely addressed to the functioning of the public body and the conduct of its public functions that do not pursue profit-making and non-profit operate on the market under competition but perform functions of entrustment and control of activities aimed at providing port users with port services for consideration. general interest with specific tasks of direction, programming, coordination, promotion and control of port operations. The difference between our AdSPs and that of the countries on which it is the EU, Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Spain have already intervened - have highlighted the unions -- it's substantial, there's the direct management of port areas and at the same time it is their pay-TV providers themselves as well as negotiating directly the consideration.'

"We strongly oppose and will vigorously oppose - concluded Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti - at the transformation of our AdSPs into Spas that must remain public in defence of the general interest for our ports can really continue to be strategic assets for the country and Europe itself.'







