December 7, 2020
- Editorial
A wall against the wall with the EU on port taxation does not
seems to be producing for Italy
- A comparison with European Commission officials is useful
to separate purely publicist activities from
the economic ones
- Among those who in Italy have wondered why the
European Commission has repeatedly called for changes to the
taxation regime of the Port System Authorities
by repealing the income tax exemption of the Italian
companies from which they currently benefit, almost all of them
in Brussels they did not understand what the
italian port regulation system and, banally, that in the
european union does not understand, or do not want to understand, that ads
italian companies are not companies but non-economic public bodies.
- Now that the EU Commission has effectively asked Italy
to vary these rules
(
of the 4th
December 2020), it seems to us that it is an idle question to ask
if in Brussels of Italian port they do not understand anything
or rather make merchant ears. A really good question
useless either if addressed by those who believe that the government
in the past has done little to defend its thesis
at the European Commission both from those who consider that
Brussels there is no one -- in good faith or bad faith -- who can
understand why the Italian port regulations.
- In addition to questioning one's own reasons, with a view to
find a solution it would perhaps be appropriate to ask why
the European Commission persists in asking Italy what
the latter refuses to grant.
- The Commission's main task is to propose
new laws and to help define the Union's strategy
European. The latter can be regarded as
organization of the United Nations of Europe and believe that the
commission is one of the bodies that contribute to the maintenance of
social and economic "good relations" between
European nations. It's not like that. The EU is not the UN.
The European Union has some important
common objectives. But it has very different and more
concrete issues, starting from the task of establishing an economic and
Monetary. This would be enough to make us understand why the
European Commission is constantly trying to harmonise the rules
governing the economic activities of the States of the Union,
and therefore because it tries to do so also with respect to the
the port.
- The governance systems of Northern European ports and
Mediterranean countries are very different. Integraled
entrepreneurial you can only talk about the ports of the United Kingdom
united kingdom, where companies not only manage their activities in their own right
port areas, but they also own the port areas. You can
however schematically talk about a purely publicistic nature
port authorities of EU States on the Mediterranean,
in particular of Italy with its AdSPs that are precisely
non-economic public authorities, and instead of the private nature of the
port authorities of northern European states as they
similar to public limited companies even if they are jointly owned
generally by local and state public authorities.
- It is obvious that, by carrying out its task of harmonizing
different port rules, the EU Commission must
impose rules that avoid the possibility of distortions of the
market, in particular implemented with the granting of State aid
in violation of specific European regulations. Under this
appearance, beyond the wide "grey areas" that
characterise both systems, it seems easier to
establish these infringements under the governance regime
northern European port rather than south European port. The authorities
northern European ports are well aware of the EU's preference for
governance system deemed more "transparent".
- Port authorities have been trudging in recent years
south Europeans have done nothing but repeatedly urge the
European Commission to take note of the validity of their
governance regime, but they did not try to impose it as
reference for European port legislation. Perhaps they believed
to turn to the United Nations of Europe instead of the European Union
European Union, or perhaps they knew that they had no chance of
Success. The fact is that, today, it seems unthinkable that the
European Commission may change its opinion on its
conviction of the entrepreneurial nature of area management
port authorities entrusted by the port authorities.
- For the European Union, as reiterated by the European Commission and
court of justice of the EU, the profits produced by ports
must be taxed, whatever the legal form
of the operator under which these economic activities fall
(these include the commercial exploitation of infrastructure
through a synagmatic contractual relationship).
- Several EU nations have long taken note of this
and, finally, Spain, have decided to adapt their
laws without distorting their governance regime. So far
on the other hand, Italy has not even considered the hypothesis of
give in one step, as if you cannot safeguard the nature of the
advertising of the mission of the System Authorities
port system, while introducing changes to the governance system, such as
for example spain did through the identification - in
contradictory to the officials of the European Commission - of
those activities of a purely public nature carried out by the
entities, and therefore excluded from European state aid rules,
disbanding them from what are to be considered activities
Economic.
- Perhaps it is time for the Government of Rome to consider this path.
The wall against the wall does not seem productive for Italy, which is
remained the last EU nation where it is believed that either you have
"public" up to the marrow or you are "private"
with the consequent deduction -- wrong -- that ports lose their
possibility of obtaining state support.
- In conclusion, instead of going into an ideological confrontation,
it is perhaps more profitable for Italy to negotiate a
adaptation of its port legislation, also to the benefit of the
of a European Union that is not the one desired by pro-Europeans
or the sovereignists who are trying to dismantle it.
- Bruno Bellio
