



December 7, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Seaspan Corporation orders construction of five 12,200 teu container container

The investment amounts to approximately $910 million

Seaspan Corporation announced today that it has ordered the construction of five container containers of 12,200 teu, ships -- he specified the company - which once delivered will begin to be operated by a leading global shipping company as part of long-term rental contracts. The investment expected totals about $910 million.

Currently the fleet of Seaspan, a company that is owned by Atlas Corp. of Hong Kong, is consisting of 127 container ships for a capacity of total load of 1,073,000 teu.









