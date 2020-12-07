|
December 7, 2020
- Seaspan Corporation orders construction of five
12,200 teu container container
- The investment amounts to approximately $910 million
- Seaspan Corporation announced today that it has ordered the
construction of five container containers of 12,200 teu, ships -- he
specified the company - which once delivered will begin to
be operated by a leading global shipping company
as part of long-term rental contracts. The investment
expected totals about $910 million.
- Currently the fleet of Seaspan, a company that is
owned by Atlas Corp. of Hong Kong, is
consisting of 127 container ships for a capacity of
total load of 1,073,000 teu.