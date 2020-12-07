|
December 7, 2020
- In the Gulf of Guinea, the Protocol
anti-piracy of the Italian Navy
- The exercise involved the container container "MSC
Augusta" and the frigate "Martinengo"
- Assarmatori announced that last 30 November on the
MSC Augusta container container ship sailing in the Gulf
guinea's anti-piracy protocol has been tested
of the Italian Navy, an exercise that involved the
missile frigate Federico Martinengo. The operation
part of a more general understanding of cooperation between the
General Command of the Italian Naval Fleet (CINCNAV), the Italian Naval
captaincies of Porto and Assarmatori, the association to which
Mediterranean Shipping Company, the company
msc Augusta's gunman.
- The aim of the agreement is to improve the links between the various
operational centers and test operational efficiency
national security organisation in the operations of
assistance and possible rescue at sea with merchant ships that
sail in international waters. Among the objectives
of the exercise there were in fact: verify the exchange of
prior information between private shipping companies and
government counterparts as part of a common sharing of
information to ensure safety at sea for associated vessels
to Assarmatori who intend to transit the Gulf of Guinea; Test
communications between all interested parties (government and
before, during and after a possible piracy event in
international waters; verify the actions of the crew and the
ability of the crew to respond to an emergency that
involves safety at sea and, in particular, measures and
standard anti-piracy operating procedures.
- During the exercise, MSC Augusta reported
to the operational center of the flag nation (Cyprus) to have
spotted a small boat whose suspicious behavior
suggested the imminence of an armed attack. From the CSO of
Limassol the alarm was then sent to the operations center
msc that has alerted the Navy's command to the
Italian Military, which in turn involved ITS Martinengo
in patrol activities in that area. Within three years
hours the commander of the military unit was able to contact the
mercantile under attack, get all the necessary information
to the intervention and send a helicopter to the site with a team of
stormtroopers who fell on the bridge putting in safety
the ship and freeing the crew who, as by procedures, had
previously holed up in the citadel. A very important intervention
similar to the one actually carried out in the first part of November
by the frigate Martinengo,who foiled an attack by the
pirates to a Singaporean merchant.
