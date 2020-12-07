



December 7, 2020

The exercise involved the container container "MSC Augusta" and the frigate "Martinengo"

Assarmatori announced that last 30 November on the MSC Augusta container container ship sailing in the Gulf guinea's anti-piracy protocol has been tested of the Italian Navy, an exercise that involved the missile frigate Federico Martinengo. The operation part of a more general understanding of cooperation between the General Command of the Italian Naval Fleet (CINCNAV), the Italian Naval captaincies of Porto and Assarmatori, the association to which Mediterranean Shipping Company, the company msc Augusta's gunman.

The aim of the agreement is to improve the links between the various operational centers and test operational efficiency national security organisation in the operations of assistance and possible rescue at sea with merchant ships that sail in international waters. Among the objectives of the exercise there were in fact: verify the exchange of prior information between private shipping companies and government counterparts as part of a common sharing of information to ensure safety at sea for associated vessels to Assarmatori who intend to transit the Gulf of Guinea; Test communications between all interested parties (government and before, during and after a possible piracy event in international waters; verify the actions of the crew and the ability of the crew to respond to an emergency that involves safety at sea and, in particular, measures and standard anti-piracy operating procedures.

During the exercise, MSC Augusta reported to the operational center of the flag nation (Cyprus) to have spotted a small boat whose suspicious behavior suggested the imminence of an armed attack. From the CSO of Limassol the alarm was then sent to the operations center msc that has alerted the Navy's command to the Italian Military, which in turn involved ITS Martinengo in patrol activities in that area. Within three years hours the commander of the military unit was able to contact the mercantile under attack, get all the necessary information to the intervention and send a helicopter to the site with a team of stormtroopers who fell on the bridge putting in safety the ship and freeing the crew who, as by procedures, had previously holed up in the citadel. A very important intervention similar to the one actually carried out in the first part of November by the frigate Martinengo,who foiled an attack by the pirates to a Singaporean merchant.







